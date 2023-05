Rise of Communist Party in Pakistan and Pak Army

GodToons said: I may not be a well-wisher of Pakistan, still never give any space to the Communists of any hue in your country. they are the worst of leaches. Click to expand...

-=virus=- said:



why did you take a swipe at Cash GK for his name ?



why do you hate the "money system" when you have none ?



you are a money mukt commie baba also @jamahir why did you take a swipe at Cash GK for his name ?why do you hate the "money system" when you have none ?you are a money mukt commie baba Click to expand...

Voted ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya's Communistic system there were no parties, no elections and no voting ? That there was no need for that illusion of democracy ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya the citizens directly participated in decision-making and ideating through 800 Basic People's Congresses whose components were elected from among the people by the people themselves and that the execution of work by the People's Committees whose components were partly professionals and partly the people who were elected by the people themselves ? Didn't I say that the secretariats of the 800 Basic People's Congresses in turn formed the General People's Congress at national-level body ?And Muammar wasn't in any executive position. He had retired from being the president type in the 1970s. So when NATO and its stooges were asking him in 2011 to climb down from being the nation's leader they were purposely wrong in two things : (a). He wasn't in executive position to climb down from, (b). The Libyan society was governed directly by the Libyans unlike Western Bloc countries where the people were kept away from decision-making and ideating.No, you Bhakts are the world-renowned leeches / parasites :She too didn't have money and died of hunger because in India even basic food is not free ......while these two middle class girls had money to feed dogs :Those who don't see the tragedy and ridiculousness in this haven't developed from sub-human state.