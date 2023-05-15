What's new

Rise of Communist Party in Pakistan and Pak Army

The past few years in Pakistan have been marked by political instability, with the country being ravaged by corruption and a never-ending power struggle between the military and civilians. In recent times, the situation has taken a turn for the worse, with the army seizing control of the government and allegations of widespread human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The last removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the army and the rise of a new communist party in the country have caused widespread concern among citizens and the international community. Many people view the developments as a sign that the military is attempting to establish a dictatorship and suppress democracy.

Pakistan has long had a parallel system of governance, with the military playing a very significant role in determining the country's policies and activities. Army working as communist party and making sure democracy must die. These pictures show if communist party is ruling in Pakistan and this is their center party meetings.
 

Maybe the iron brotherhood has taught them how to emulate China.

IMO its a good thing. Democracy is unsuitable for countries with poor, ignorant and uneducated population. Same is the case in India. Chinese ruling party is just communist by name and is more like a meritocracy. It does have its negatives, but overall it is a net positive as long term goals can be achieved without disruption.
 
^^ lol what emulate china. You cant compare military psycopaths with mighty china. China focuses on education, infrastructure ,nationalism china first policy while the very goal of our establishmed has been to keep the population uneducated, poor and underdeveloped and dollar first policy.
 

so communism and dictatorship are the same? Chinese members agree?
but the CommPartyofChina makes a great show of periodical elections - is that just a charade?
Is Xi Jingping a dictator?
 
Riea said:
^^ lol what emulate china. You cant compare military psycopaths with mighty china. China focuses on education, infrastructure ,nationalism china first policy while the very goal of our establishmed has been to keep the population uneducated, poor and underdeveloped and dollar first policy.
sahi to hai, woh apni jaan haazir kar detay for mulk without hesitation

they deserve the good life
 
Cash GK said:
The past few years in Pakistan have been marked by political instability, with the country being ravaged by corruption and a never-ending power struggle between the military and civilians. In recent times, the situation has taken a turn for the worse, with the army seizing control of the government and allegations of widespread human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The last removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the army and the rise of a new communist party in the country have caused widespread concern among citizens and the international community. Many people view the developments as a sign that the military is attempting to establish a dictatorship and suppress democracy.

Pakistan has long had a parallel system of governance, with the military playing a very significant role in determining the country's policies and activities. Army working as communist party and making sure democracy must die. These pictures show if communist party is ruling in Pakistan and this is their center party meetings.
Mr. "Cash" GK ( what a name, LOL ) has such misunderstanding of Communism. Contrary to his understanding it is Communism which desires true democracy : governance of the people by the people with everyone from among the people participating directly in the running of society. I quote from Wikipedia
Communism (from Latin communis, 'common, universal') is a left-wing to far-left sociopolitical, philosophical, and economic ideology within the socialist movement, whose goal is the establishment of a communist society, a socioeconomic order centered around common ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange that allocates products to everyone in the society. Communist society also involves the absence of private property, social classes, money, and the state
The former Libyan Jamahiriya can be called a Communist society in context of its political system because there the citizens directly participated in the running of society through 800 Basic People's Congresses ( its component people chosen by the people ) for decision-making and ideating and then executing them through People's Commitees ( its component people chosen by the people ). There was no party system thus no five-yearly elections and votes. There was no career political party. No need because the people governed themselves directly. Every citizen was a politician.

This is unlike the complicated Anglo system followed in India, Pakistan, USA, Britain, France etc where there parties, elections, votes, president, vice-president, prime minister, deputy prime minister, governor, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, mayors, chief executives etc.

Communism is the ideal state of humanity.
 
jamahir said:
Mr. "Cash" GK ( what a name, LOL ) had such misunderstanding of Communism. Contrary to his understanding it is Communism which desires true democracy : governance of the people by the people with everyone from among the people participating directly in the running of society. I quote from Wikipedia


The former Libyan Jamahiriya can be called a Communist society in context of its political system because there the citizens directly participated in the running of society through 800 Basic People's Congresses ( its component people chosen by the people ) for decision-making and ideating and then executing them through People's Commitees ( its component people chosen by the people ). There was no party system thus no five-yearly elections and votes. There was no career political party. No need because the people governed themselves directly. Every citizen was a politician.

This is unlike the complicated Anglo system followed in India, Pakistan, USA, Britain, France etc where there parties, elections, votes, president, vice-president, prime minister, deputy prime minister, governor, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, mayors, chief executives etc.

Communism is the ideal state of humanity.
how many people voted for Muammar ?
 
Cash GK said:
The past few years in Pakistan have been marked by political instability, with the country being ravaged by corruption and a never-ending power struggle between the military and civilians. In recent times, the situation has taken a turn for the worse, with the army seizing control of the government and allegations of widespread human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The last removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the army and the rise of a new communist party in the country have caused widespread concern among citizens and the international community. Many people view the developments as a sign that the military is attempting to establish a dictatorship and suppress democracy.

Pakistan has long had a parallel system of governance, with the military playing a very significant role in determining the country's policies and activities. Army working as communist party and making sure democracy must die. These pictures show if communist party is ruling in Pakistan and this is their center party meetings.
I may not be a well-wisher of Pakistan, still never give any space to the Communists of any hue in your country. they are the worst of leaches.
 
Cash GK said:
The past few years in Pakistan have been marked by political instability, with the country being ravaged by corruption and a never-ending power struggle between the military and civilians. In recent times, the situation has taken a turn for the worse, with the army seizing control of the government and allegations of widespread human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The last removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by the army and the rise of a new communist party in the country have caused widespread concern among citizens and the international community. Many people view the developments as a sign that the military is attempting to establish a dictatorship and suppress democracy.

Pakistan has long had a parallel system of governance, with the military playing a very significant role in determining the country's policies and activities. Army working as communist party and making sure democracy must die. These pictures show if communist party is ruling in Pakistan and this is their center party meetings.
CPP?
 
-=virus=- said:
how many people voted for Muammar ?
Voted ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya's Communistic system there were no parties, no elections and no voting ? That there was no need for that illusion of democracy ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya the citizens directly participated in decision-making and ideating through 800 Basic People's Congresses whose components were elected from among the people by the people themselves and that the execution of work by the People's Committees whose components were partly professionals and partly the people who were elected by the people themselves ? Didn't I say that the secretariats of the 800 Basic People's Congresses in turn formed the General People's Congress at national-level body ?

And Muammar wasn't in any executive position. He had retired from being the president type in the 1970s. So when NATO and its stooges were asking him in 2011 to climb down from being the nation's leader they were purposely wrong in two things : (a). He wasn't in executive position to climb down from, (b). The Libyan society was governed directly by the Libyans unlike Western Bloc countries where the people were kept away from decision-making and ideating.

GodToons said:
I may not be a well-wisher of Pakistan, still never give any space to the Communists of any hue in your country. they are the worst of leaches.
No, you Bhakts are the world-renowned leeches / parasites :

-=virus=- said:
also @jamahir

why did you take a swipe at Cash GK for his name ?

why do you hate the "money system" when you have none ?

you are a money mukt commie baba
She too didn't have money and died of hunger because in India even basic food is not free...
Dead-mother-at-station-1068x601.jpeg


...while these two middle class girls had money to feed dogs :
jun03v7-993350-1622722217.jpg


Those who don't see the tragedy and ridiculousness in this haven't developed from sub-human state.
 
jamahir said:
Voted ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya's Communistic system there were no parties, no elections and no voting ? That there was no need for that illusion of democracy ? Didn't I say that in Libyan Jamahiriya the citizens directly participated in decision-making and ideating through 800 Basic People's Congresses whose components were elected from among the people by the people themselves and that the execution of work by the People's Committees whose components were partly professionals and partly the people who were elected by the people themselves ? Didn't I say that the secretariats of the 800 Basic People's Congresses in turn formed the General People's Congress at national-level body ?

And Muammar wasn't in any executive position. He had retired from being the president type in the 1970s. So when NATO and its stooges were asking him in 2011 to climb down from being the nation's leader they were purposely wrong in two things : (a). He wasn't in executive position to climb down from, (b). The Libyan society was governed directly by the Libyans unlike Western Bloc countries where the people were kept away from decision-making and ideating.



No, you Bhakts are the world-renowned leeches / parasites :



She too didn't have money and died of hunger because in India even basic food is not free...
Dead-mother-at-station-1068x601.jpeg


...while these two middle class girls had money to feed dogs :
jun03v7-993350-1622722217.jpg


Those who don't see the tragedy and ridiculousness in this haven't developed from sub-human state.
hahahahahahhaha

perfect 10/10

I knew you'd be repeating the same shit for the 100th trillion time
 

