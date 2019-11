The political landscape in Pakistan so much polarised that most people including journalists and anchors have lost the sight of “Humanity”.



I consider myself a human being first and foremost. Even if we agree with the PTI narrative that the Muslim League –N politicians in general and Sharif family, in particular, are the biggest rogues on earth; it does not imply that Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to die unless he coughs up a 7.5-billion Rupee guarantee?



Do not Imran Khan and other PTI stalwarts know that if Nawaz Sharif absconds, NAB and the courts have full authority to confiscate his property? And if Nawaz Sharif comes back after treatment, would Imran Khan not be able to claim that Nawaz Sharif indirectly owes his life to the magnanimity of the PTI leadership.?



But alas, like most Pakistani politicians including the Sharif family, Imran Khan Niazi is also turning out to be a narrow-minded vindictive person without even an iota of the milk of human kindness.

