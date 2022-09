Black Tornado said: Last year: India conspires with Ghani and NDS to support TTP, Taliban takeover will close all Indian consulates and stop TTP.



Now: India is conspiring with Taliban to support TTP and activeky funding them. Click to expand...

Last year when US was withdrawing Pakistanies were like how Pakistan defeated india in Afghanistan and how they were supporting taliban,with in a year its India working with taliban.It's time Pakistan look inwards and stop blaming others or you can continue live by the sword die by the sword.