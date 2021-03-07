Ripped off by Hairdresser in Pakistan

The thread title should guaraante a ban atleast because it is misleading. The guy knew it but let it go. He was sort of hustled but he could have prevented it but still let it go and I have seen that guy prevent these sort of types his fluent in the language and his not that foreign either. He really understands the local mentality in these areas he has assimilated. I have seen him chasing of people and scaring them off as if he was on home-turf. When you speak the local language fluent and understand the local mentality you shouldn't be considered that easily foreign