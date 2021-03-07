What's new

Ripped off by Hairdresser in Pakistan

Mohsin A

I've been following his vlogs and he's been treated very well throughout Pakistan. Then he comes down to Karachi, and it begins to go down hill. The donkey barber is so shameless, he continued to charge him 2000pkr for a simple haircut and massage ON FILM!!! Unbelievable!
 
The thread title should guaraante a ban atleast because it is misleading. The guy knew it but let it go. He was sort of hustled but he could have prevented it but still let it go and I have seen that guy prevent these sort of types his fluent in the language and his not that foreign either. He really understands the local mentality in these areas he has assimilated. I have seen him chasing of people and scaring them off as if he was on home-turf. When you speak the local language fluent and understand the local mentality you shouldn't be considered that easily foreign
 
When you are in the foreign lands decide on the rate first before get into the business as once done then are you stuck and before any business one can walk away. Shameful behaviour though.
 
I never knew this guy was some famous blogger ....

Here is the same gent in India enjoying a nice Parsi meal with his Indian hostess (girlfriend, wife?).


Cheers, Doc
 
