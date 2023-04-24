What's new

RIP Tarek Fatah (1949-2023): He Was Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Muslim and Pro-Hindutva

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,418
70
8,287
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Challenging, Debunking Tarek Fatah's Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Muslim Rhetoric​


https://www.riazhaq.com/2016/06/challenging-debunking-tarek-fatahs-anti.html

Tarek Fatah, a Karachi-born Canada-based writer, is loved in India mainly by Hindu Nationalists for his strong anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim views. He is warmly welcomed and given lots of praise and attention during his frequent visits to India where his views resonate with those on the extreme right of the Indian political spectrum.


Among other things, he has emerged as a strong advocate for separation of Balochistan from Pakistan. He dismisses all those who disagree with him, including well-known pro-independence Baloch nationalists like Malik Siraj Akbar, as ISI agents.

In the West, Tarek Fatah has aligned himself with well-known Islamophobes like Frank Gaffney who is a policy advisor to the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Viewpoint From Overseas has now done two shows to challenge Tarek Fatah on his oft-repeated anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Please watch these two shows shared below:


1. Tarek Fatah Vs Cemendtaur on India, Pakistan, South Asia, Balochistan




2. Tarek Fatah vs Riaz Haq on India, Pakistan and Muslims





Related Links:

Haq's Musings

India's Proxy War Against Pakistan

Hinduization of India

Hindu Nationalists Admire Hitler, Nazis

Western Islamophobia Industry

Trump's Muslim Ban

Talk4Pak Think Tank
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Neelo
  • Poll
Muslim Pakistan versus Islamic Pakistan - Which Was Jinnah’s Vision?
Replies
1
Views
101
Ssan
S
Indos
Myanmar’s military honours anti-Muslim monk, frees prisoners
Replies
10
Views
409
Song Hong
Song Hong
R
The United Nations Joins Battle Against Islamophobia
Replies
11
Views
540
RiazHaq
R
R
World Happiness Report 2023: India Among World's Saddest Nations
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Valar.
Valar.
B
Why anti-Americanism continues to thrive in Pakistan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
150
Views
6K
villageidiot
villageidiot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom