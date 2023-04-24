RIP Tarek Fatah (1949-2023): He Was Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Muslim and Pro-Hindutva

Challenging, Debunking Tarek Fatah's Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Muslim Rhetoric
Tarek Fatah, a Karachi-born Canada-based writer, is loved in India mainly by Hindu Nationalists for his strong anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim views. He is warmly welcomed and given lots of praise and attention during his frequent visits to India where his views resonate with those on the extreme right of the Indian political spectrum.
Among other things, he has emerged as a strong advocate for separation of Balochistan from Pakistan. He dismisses all those who disagree with him, including well-known pro-independence Baloch nationalists like Malik Siraj Akbar, as ISI agents.
In the West, Tarek Fatah has aligned himself with well-known Islamophobes like Frank Gaffney who is a policy advisor to the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Viewpoint From Overseas has now done two shows to challenge Tarek Fatah on his oft-repeated anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Please watch these two shows shared below:
1. Tarek Fatah Vs Cemendtaur on India, Pakistan, South Asia, Balochistan
2. Tarek Fatah vs Riaz Haq on India, Pakistan and Muslims
