RIP Kentaro Miura

Path-Finder
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2013
- 20,086
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
I know there are a few people here who are Fans of the Manga Berserk as I am one too. Sadly the creator or the Mangaka has passed away on 06/05/21.
His work is The GREATEST piece of fiction work I ever read. It touched me and many millions of other people.
RIP.
For those wondering what I am on about? Well go and read Berserk!
His work is The GREATEST piece of fiction work I ever read. It touched me and many millions of other people.
RIP.
For those wondering what I am on about? Well go and read Berserk!