Dear Moderators,
Don't get this wrong. This is not a hate thread. This is just a neutral observation. And not stating it isn't going to prevent the events.
Riots will reduce the population of world's most populous nation by 30%. How will it affect world economy?
Don't get this wrong. This is not a hate thread. This is just a neutral observation. And not stating it isn't going to prevent the events.
Riots will reduce the population of world's most populous nation by 30%. How will it affect world economy?