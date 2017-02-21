What's new

Riots in Sweden after far-right activists burn copy of Quran

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
600
0
546
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
Unrest in Malmo city after copy of Muslim holy book is burned during a far-right rally in a mainly immigrant district.
30 Aug 2020

Demonstrators throw stones at police during clashes in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden [TT News agency/AFP]

Demonstrators throw stones at police during clashes in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden [TT News agency/AFP]
At least 10 people were arrested in southern Sweden and several police officers injured in violence triggered by an illegal protest where a copy of the Quran was burned.

Protesters in Malmo city threw stones at police and burned tyres on the streets late on Friday, with violence escalating as the night wore on, according to police and local media.

The demonstration of about 300 people was connected to a rally earlier on Friday in which far-right activists burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in Rosengard, a largely migrant neighbourhood, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid, Expressen.

Anti-Muslim Danish politician Rasmus Paludan was expected to attend that rally, but was stopped by the police at the Swedish-Danish border, police said.

Between 10 and 20 protesters were arrested late on Friday for the violence and "have all been released," police spokesman Patric Fors told AFP news agency.

The violence had subsided by Saturday morning. "It's not right," Malmo resident Shahed told the SVT public broadcaster. "But it wouldn't have happened if they hadn't burned the Quran."

Sweden book burning 2

Demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with police in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden [TT news agency/AFP]

Earlier on Friday, Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration Hard Line party, was stopped at the border with Denmark and subsequently banned from entering Sweden for two years.

Paludan was due to travel to Malmo to speak at Friday's event. But authorities pre-empted his arrival by announcing the ban and briefly detaining him near Malmo.

"We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP. "There was also a risk that his behaviour ... would pose a threat to society."

But his supporters went ahead with the rally, during which six people were arrested for inciting racial hatred.

Paludan later put up a scathing message on Facebook. "Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!" he wrote.

Paludan last year attracted media attention for burning a Quran wrapped in bacon - a meat banned in Islam.

In June, Paludan was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence in Denmark over various violations of that country's hate-speech laws.

SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES

www.aljazeera.com

Exclusive: French reform proposal for Lebanon delves into details

France proposed a detailed draft list of sweeping reforms it is pressuring Lebanon to implement by year's end.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

As far as I know, Sweden is a secular country, they don't have laws about burning the bible etc. So why are Muslims going there and starting riots? We in the West need to stand up to this shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chhatrapati Featured Riot in Sweden amidst Quran-burning rally Europe & Russia 184
T-72M1 Meanwhile, Rioting Breaks Out In Sweden Europe & Russia 0
Joe Shearer Congratulations liberals, for another self-goal in forcing Bloomsbury on Delhi riots book Central & South Asia 109
A “Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals story Central & South Asia 11
khansaheeb Charred Vehicles And Broken Windows: Riot-hit Areas Of Bengaluru Resemble War Zone Central & South Asia 17
xeuss Delhi Police beat and sexually assaulted us in Bhajanpura station: Riots complainant and daughter Central & South Asia 10
-=virus=- 'Wanted to teach Hindus a lesson': Tahir Hussain's confession on Delhi riots Central & South Asia 24
A How Justice is Being Subverted in Delhi Riots Cases Central & South Asia 0
The_Showstopper Delhi Riots: Is the Centre Importing the 'Gujarat Model' to Subvert Prosecution? Central & South Asia 6
The_Showstopper Burkhas, All 'Markers of Muslimness' Targeted, Report Details Women's Plight in Delhi Riots Central & South Asia 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top