Riots in India : Updates, News & Discussion

What we see before us is Dialectics of MaqboozaHindustan .

same

but I do count OurPeople lucky!

Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan

MaqboozaDelhi

imagine iron rods on your ribs..on your skull!!!

these

called

valiant Indians

Secularism

massgraves

they believed in The Idea of Pakistan and NOT the Dialectics of MaqboozaHindustan.

from 8 to 80

rejecting

Dialectics of MaqboozaHindustan

BiggestDemocracyTortureCells

telling

paying

Humanity

see

It is their Crime

Ganguz!

sarkari

It was the Dialectics of MaqboozaHindustan which made shop in Kabulistan and had 80+k Paks killed.

APS was the courtesy of Indians!



Shall we forget APS ?



For past 72 years Indians of MaqboozaHindustan have done everything in their power to dismantle, wipe out, destroy Pakistan...from making shop in Kabulistan in the lap of Soviets to now in the lap of the Yanks... in both periods bazari Kabulis were/are willing participants for a proper price for the blood of Afghans and Paks...

It was the Hindutva mind that wanted the Muslims of BritishIndia to be gone...they were the ones promoting Separateness, The TwoNation Theory.

When Jinnah realised that Indians were/are incorrigable...he left IndianCongress and joined MuslimLeague... and OurElders created TwoNationFACT under Quaid e Azam leadership... the rest is all known...

And today the same old Dialectics of MaqboozaHindustan are playing out on the streets of MaqboozaDelhi... have we not heard IndianMonk Yogi telling us about non-Indiannness of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan?

And that embodiment of Indianness.. Amit Shah ... has he not informed everyone that gusbathiay/ infiltrators will be sent back... sent back to where?

Well, IndianConcentrationCamps are being built...and Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan are building them...

Indians vs. Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan... same old Dialectics, same old tactics, same old results.. and we are not even able to understand The Idea of Pakistan let alone developing it further... we Paks!

Muslims of MaqboozaDelhi are living there for generations after generations..just like in our OldLahoris..in the WalledCity...

How these muslims are going to prove ownership of properties?

Cann't we see that the plan is to make Muslims of MaqboozaDelhi run for their lives...away from IndianDalitLynchMobz?

It is the numbers game... and muslims are hugely outnumbered... so choice is rather clear... and of course, some PakPosters can urge these muslims to stand up and fight...oh.. that fetish with growing balls..so common here on PDF!

Humanity?



Do we, Paks, feel a sense of Humantiy? Isn't Faith of Ours make us non-ethnic?

And NO. There isn't going to be any emergency meeting of Oh I See... or hollow statements from brotherly countries.. so let us not even entertain the such escapist ideas!

It is PakShoulders which must carry this burden..for The Idea of Pakistan.. for Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan ... and we shouldn't care for bazari Owaisi or FuzlaGangsters Hind... their job it to take Lambs to the Slaughterhouse and after that Dubai!

Just like the 'leaders' of PakKashmiris did in IoJK and made billions...

The OriginalSin of Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan is Pakistan.



Their SecondSin is their stubborn Onwership of MaqboozaHindustan...from BabriMasjid to QutabMinar... these 'Pakistanis', these 'Bengalis'... just won't let the Symbols of IndianSlavery wiped clean from the Face of this Earth...because these Muslims Own OurHeritage, OurCivilisation... this is their non-Indianness.

We are, indeed, helpless... cannot wage war on MaqboozaHindustan... for reasons much more larger than the tough guys, grow-balls fetishists, can fanthom!

We are helpless spectators of the rapes, torture, burning alive or broken bones or destroyed, burnt down mosques.. but at least we can find Humanity in ourselves to condem it with our words... NO?

The gameplan of Indians appear to vanquish Muslims of Delhi through engineered terror of OrangeBrigade and its rent-a-lyncher outsourcing to Dalits... who salivate at the prospects of looting, raping and buring things down appear to vanquish Muslims of Delhi through engineeredofand its... who salivate at the prospects of looting, raping and buring things down @waz

Paks, we must remember that Indians here on PDF show us their gentle, sophisticated face..but when they are free from such constraints...say at BRForum... they truly blossom into LotusFlowers of Indianness!

It will be rather foolish to expect the CombinedWest to protest, condemn or sanction the Indians...

HongKong non-stop coverage... pain of muslims in China.. is occupying the media space to have a smallish slot for Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan... and then there are weapons to be sold ... Indians wish to spend $120bln on modernisation of valiant IndianArmedForces...

So for now, if you could honour a request, watch how Indians teach Indianness to Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan.. they wish nothing less than these muslims be gone... they might park millions in makeshift IndianConcentrationCamps at our border...

While you have watched the MassGraves of PakKashmiris, Seen the GangRapes of PakKashmris, felth the slugs of shotguns in your eyes or Listened keenly to the Screams of PakKashmiris in the BiggestDemocracyTortureCells ... imagine now a scale unimaginable to what is probable for the Muslims of MaqboozaHindustan .

Let us kindle the Humanity within..and at least condemn the Onslaught of Indianess on Muslims of MaqboozaDelhi!

Mangus

PakPosters Must not call Indians Ganguz ...



Indians think calling them Gangu is racist ...a slur.. while it is a recognition for the good people of GangaCivilisation...From Urdu to all regional PakLanguages a person would be called Gangu...i.e. someone from Ganga.

Indians are welcome to call us Induz... but they cann't..because it will take away Indianness!

Same way Frech call both NL and Duistland different than we call ourselves... but let us respect Indian tender feelings and not call them Ganguz !!!

