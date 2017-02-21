What's new

Riot in Sweden amidst Quran-burning rally

Smoke billows from burning tyres, pallets and fireworks as a few hundred protesters riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. - The protest was sparked by the burning of a coran by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs earlier in the day. The party's leader Rasmus Paludan was denied entry to Sweden for a manifestation on Friday. (Photo by - / TT News Agency / AFP)

STOCKHOLM: Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Sweden late on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia), authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Quran-burning rally nearby.

About 300 people were on the streets of Malmo with violence escalating as the evening wore on, according to police and local media.

The demonstration was connected to an incident earlier in the day in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid Expressen.

Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was due to travel to Malmo to speak at that event, which was being held on the same day as weekly prayers for the Muslim sabbath.



Demonstrators throw stones at police during clashes in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. - The protest was sparked by the burning of a coran by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party's leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years, authorities said on August 28. (Photo by - / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)

But authorities pre-empted Paludan's arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.

"We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP.

"There was also a risk that his behaviour... would pose a threat to society."

But his supporters went ahead with the rally, and three people were then arrested for inciting racial hatred.

Paludan later put up a scathing message on Facebook.

"Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years. However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!" he wrote.

Paludan last year attracted media attention for burning a Quran wrapped in bacon – a meat that is anathema for Muslims. - AFP

STOCKHOLM: Protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres in southern Sweden late on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia), authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Quran-burning rally nearby.
every weirdo who want to be famous become anti Islam, we Muslim are partially to be blamed, because we glorify them with response.

all what we need is a squad to stealthy hunt such pigs without making too much noise.
 
every weirdo who want to be famous become anti Islam, we Muslim are partially to be blamed, because we glorify them with response.

You are no different than these Islamists who take law in hands on a foreign land.
Why can't you respect the law of land? Simply file a FIR against abuser according to law and make him pay. Why to burn the city and kill people?
 
every weirdo who want to be famous become anti Islam, we Muslim are partially to be blamed, because we glorify them with response.

Please don't bring such "stealthy hunt" to Western countries, keep such filth out of here. Thank you.
 
Are we Muslims so emptied of intellectuals that we use violence to counter ignorant others ?

Obviously, Zakir Naik and Abu Faisal ( from Hyderabad, India ) types haven't helped in putting up the idea that Islam is a progressive system.
 
You are no different than these Islamists who take law in hands on a foreign land.
Why can't you respect the law of land? Simply file a FIR against abuser according to law and make him pay. Why to burn the city and kill people?
There is not enough deterence in their laws bcoz of which they feel it's their right to insult and provoke Muslims whenever they want.
Please don't bring such "stealthy hunt" to Western countries, keep such filth out of here. Thank you.
Then please don't normalize this behaviour in western countries.
 
The best Muslims can do is ignore - the far right thrive on an aggressive passionate response and then pointing the finger.
@PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @masterchief_mirza @Verve @Mangus Ortus Novem
Sorry to bother you chaps - but I’m intrigued that this type of news is brought to our respective attention by a little Hindu chap trying to soft troll - what interest is this to him? Think about the intent and the obsession gentleman. We weren’t born yesterday......
 
There is not enough deterence in their laws bcoz of which they feel it's their right to insult and provoke Muslims whenever they want.


Then please don't normalize this behaviour in western countries.
You don't get to chose what we normalise here, we do. If you don't like it, don't come, it is as simple as that.
 
Ignoring them is best, reacting is bad, reacting this badly is not only terrible, but it will cause backlash against you and create support for the far right scum. Muslims living in western countries need to understand how these societies operate, legally and culturally.
 
There is no such thing as "Muslim Sabbath". I hate this sort of half-assed journalism.
They meant Friday prayers. Basically these far right types are usually losers, they find their fame and feed off of controversy, hence they travelled all the way from Denmark to Sweden, and to Malmo which has a large Muslim population, and that too on Friday.

The whole point is to provoke people, and we fools more than oblige them every time.
 
