Rio Times: Brazil’s Health Ministry to distribute 1.12 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses starting Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - The Ministry of Health will start distributing another batch of 1.12 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech as of Monday, May 10th.

The doses are intended for administration in people with comorbidities, pregnant and postpartum women, and permanently disabled individuals.

According to the Ministry, all states and the Federal District will be proportionally and equally provided with the vaccine. Last week, the federal government distributed the first batch of Pfizer
 
