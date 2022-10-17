What's new

Ring Road Scam: NAB initiates investigation against Shahzad Akbar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Asks SAPM to submit reply about his role in the scam by Oct 21
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar in Ring Road Scam.

The bureau has asked the former SAPM to submit reply regarding his alleged role in the scam, property owned by him, his relationship with Bahria Town and the property dealer.

Documents available with ‘SAMAA Investigation Unit’ reveal that the NAB has kicked off investigations against ex-SAPM for his alleged role in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam and directed him to submit a reply in this connection on October 21, 2022.


The bureau has asked Akbar if he or any of his family member own plots in Chakri or Gujar Khan and how much land he owns in surrounding of Ring Road.

The former SAPM has also been asked about his association with Bahria Town and a property dealer. “Have you ever held a meeting with officers/officials regarding Ring Road Scam,” the bureau asked.

Shahzad Akbar has also been accused of appointing people of his own choice in institutions and interfering in Ring Road Project through the his people deployed in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Anti-Corruption Punjab.

The ex-SAPM has been asked about his connection with Sugar and Oil Companies Scam and asked him to submit a reply in this connection on Friday.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Ring Road Scam: NAB initiates investigation against Shahzad Akbar

