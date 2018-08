Due to some reasons some people are unable to work with speed and efficiency. It is impossible for them to do the amount of work that normal people do in stipulated time. They take whole day to complete what others do in two hours.



It's NOT about IQ because clerical and manual setup tasks don't require high IQ. And above type people get selected for the job because at the time of interview only mental abilities are evaluated and OTHER ATTRIBUTES that are crucial for speed and efficiency are not even thought of.



Of course, in usual circumstances such people are fired. How are such people supposed to survive? The scenario is either moderate/high salary or no salary at all.



People like me yearn for low salary but a secure job. We give our 100% and also a bit extra time. But our output is only a small fraction of the average. So why not give us a small fraction of the average salary? We crave for low pay. When there was an unannounced increment, I was annoyed and it made me uneasy. Because increment means there would be more taunts of not doing work and yet taking salary. When I expressed my unhappiness over the unasked increment, the boss forbid me from telling this to management because doing so may affect other's salaries.



So what jobs fulfill this neuropsychiatric need of paltry salary from light work for well-educated? Or are such jobs yet to be invented? And given the rampant unemployment in the country, how to prevent the mentally healthy people from grabbing such jobs?



By the way, how do mentally retarded pull through life? What professions do they take up?

