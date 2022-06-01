Rigging Started: Voters has been transferred to an unrelated constituency without a change of residence

Lazy Pakistani people (Specially PTI supporters). They don't check things and blame others. ECP for days announcing check your constituency by sms.
Fresh parwari troll account spotted. Joined a few hours ago.Lazy Pakistani people (Specially PTI supporters). They don't check things and blame others. ECP for days announcing check your constituency by sms.
How long your Mian Mafroor lasted in jail? Two months?How long dharna lasted in Islamabad? 5 mins?
Imran Khan is not a convicted criminal like your Mian MafroorUs ny tou 2 months guzar liye. IK tou dar sy Peshawar mein chup k betha hai. Itna darta hai bechara jail sy.
Just checked my vote and guess what, ive been kicked to a faraway polling station wtf, this is clear rigging. Why doesnt IK understand that the game is not based on any rules, he should have burned parliament house to the ground, this system as a whole is rotten.
To organize long march towards Islamabad PatwariPhir kyun bhaaga hoa hai Peshawar?
pre-election rigging as expected.
Imran Khan sahab should realize that he can't get justice by being part/following rules of same corrupt system. This system is rotten to the core, nothing positive would come out of it.