What's new

Rigging Started: Voters has been transferred to an unrelated constituency without a change of residence

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,856
2
4,483
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
pre-election rigging as expected.

Imran Khan sahab should realize that he can't get justice by being part/following rules of same corrupt system. This system is rotten to the core, nothing positive would come out of it.
 
D

Digital

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 1, 2022
40
0
92
Country
New Zealand
Location
New Zealand
Vote corruption by ECP has started. This mafia will never let IK win. We can never have fair election. Am not endorsing violence but for the sake of good, PTI should give a good hiding to chairman ECP to make an example and warn other corrupt mafia. Laton kay bhot baton se nahin mantay.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,209
-3
10,729
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just checked my vote and guess what, ive been kicked to a faraway polling station wtf, this is clear rigging. Why doesnt IK understand that the game is not based on any rules, he should have burned parliament house to the ground, this system as a whole is rotten.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,856
2
4,483
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TNT said:
Just checked my vote and guess what, ive been kicked to a faraway polling station wtf, this is clear rigging. Why doesnt IK understand that the game is not based on any rules, he should have burned parliament house to the ground, this system as a whole is rotten.
Click to expand...

I'm waiting for response from 8300
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,209
-3
10,729
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its funny to see logics of patwaris. IK staying in Peshawar bhaga hua hay and bonga sharif running to london and openly lying about coming back is bahadur shair 😂.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP decreases NA seats to 336 in preliminary delimitation of constituencies
Replies
11
Views
170
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
muhammadhafeezmalik
What was happened when last time Overseas Pakistanis given the right to i-Voting
Replies
0
Views
555
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BY-ELECTION: PML-N TROUNCES PTI TO RETAIN PP-206 KHANEWAL SEAT
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
TNT
TNT
Norwegian
Breaking News: SC has stopped imported govt from doing changes in prosecution teams of high profile criminal cases
Replies
2
Views
251
Catalystic
C
shayyman
Election rigging next on agenda to keep IK out of power
2
Replies
15
Views
363
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom