Rift surfaces in PTI Nowshera as ex-CM decides to contest on three seats

His brother Liaqat Khattak is already the district nazim of Nowshers. His nephew and son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak is one of the main candidates for NA-26 Nowshera. "This is a step towards promoting family politics. We will not allow this under the banner of PTI," said Mumrez Alam Khan, a PTI activist and elder brother of former tehsil nazim of Nowshera.