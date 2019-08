There is no rift.



It is war.



Products of #Khottaism of last 35 years are fighting to keep their 'moneymaking' abilities intact.



TotalWar...this!



The entreched #Khottacracy ..carefully created by #Khottaism ... is fighting the #EmergingPakistan



The fuandamental failure of the current GoP is the choice of the babuz... it has no idea of bureaucracy and how they are unseparable part of the #CriminalEnterprise



First year is critical to create momentum for a term to achieve its goals... by choosing Noora Babuz .. GoP is fighting with both hands tied.



Unless top 20% corrupt babuz are brought to justice through Court of Law... this is a loosing war.

Click to expand...