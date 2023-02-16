What's new

Rift among Asians: Why are our borders, more volatile than the Westerners!!?

The geo-political situation among us Asia Continent dwellers.. The amount of hatred we brew amongst each other is much higher than the westerners in present times. Why is that the situation now? Are we gonna blame our historic oppressors for the present situation? The expansionist policies in every country and the political leadership need to keep the country together at all cost? Feeding on every citizens emotion for political domination. Each military achievement given more media coverage in the country, covering up our internal turmoil. Each country has been victorious in certain facets internally which can be used for our neighbours. Could we move towards a better interdependence? A unified coaxial front to bring forth better prosperity for the world atlarge to see? Yes Fanaticism, be it any factions in each of our nations breeds hatred. Common hatred is a strong unifying factor, none can deny that. But how long are we gonna keep looking back into our history and seek reparation and revenge? If you look back you will stumble on even the tiniest pothole in front of you. Shall we cohesively look forward and pave the way of peace for subsequent generation. Yes! history does have bloodshed but how can we forget the common peace we had once celebrated. Can we for once break our differences and look for ways, wherein peace is always athand. Peace always comes at a cost, does that cost needs to be our neighbours blood or laying down our pride?
 
30 years war. napoleanic wars, world war 1; world war 2 called. not to talk about the various wars in the colonies. the thing that changes everything is MAD. it be nice as pakistanis and indians overseas are mostly cordial to each other. but if no one fanned the flames to tera kya ho ga kaliya (politicians in india, army in pakistan).
 
Because we've just recently been truly independent, Europeans had their fair share of conflicts too historically

We are in the early process of the Europeans.

Expect more death.
 
Europe has seen the level of war which south asia has never ever seen in history. We need the level of violence that we see in ukraine today before there can ever be peace.
 
Well both in WW1 and WW2 the maximum casualities were from British India. We were trained by our colonial rulers to help them and there are several warrior clans all through India who were willing to fight as it was their heritage. Almost all the Sepoys in the 2 wars were Indians hence maximum casuality were Indians. During WW2 a lot of American soldiers were stationed in India to stop any revolution from happening locally against the ruling British and Indian soldiers were loyal to the queen. Ofcourse we also had the INA who were the Indian POW in the Axis camp trained under Subash Chandra Bose with Hitler and the Imperial Japan. He had strong differences against the ruling Congress and the Muslim League. After the end of WW2 in 1945 he was never allowed to enter India or Pakistan but after the war in Burma where INA and British Indian soldiers fought each other they had infiltrated India and eventually the Royal Navy Mutiny post WW2 in India was the main reason for Lord Mount Batten to leave india alone with it's own baggage of religious fervor and language fervor.
 
Well both in WW1 and WW2 the maximum casualities were from British India. We were trained by our colonial rulers to help them and there are several warrior clans all through India who were willing to fight as it was their heritage. Almost all the Sepoys in the 2 wars were Indians hence maximum casuality were Indians. During WW2 a lot of American soldiers were stationed in India to stop any revolution from happening locally against the ruling British and Indian soldiers were loyal to the queen. Ofcourse we also had the INA who were the Indian POW in the Axis camp trained under Subash Chandra Bose with Hitler and the Imperial Japan. He had strong differences against the ruling Congress and the Muslim League. After the end of WW2 in 1945 he was never allowed to enter India or Pakistan but after the war in Burma where INA and British Indian soldiers fought each other they had infiltrated India and eventually the Royal Navy Mutiny post WW2 in India was the main reason for Lord Mount Batten to leave india alone with it's own baggage of religious fervor and language fervor.
Had those British Indian soldiers revolted and overthrown the British and not become cannon fodder, I don't respect a British Indian dead solider cunt lying six feet under. They wasted their life.
 
Had those British Indian soldiers revolted and overthrown the British and not become cannon fodder, I don't respect a British Indian dead solider cunt lying six feet under. They wasted their life.
Easier for you to say this now. But back then, filling the stomachs of your family was the main priority for people due to widespread poverty. Also there was no means of effective communication amongst people to plan and revolt, unlike modern times.
 

