Rift among Asians: Why are our borders, more volatile than the Westerners!!?

The geo-political situation among us Asia Continent dwellers.. The amount of hatred we brew amongst each other is much higher than the westerners in present times. Why is that the situation now? Are we gonna blame our historic oppressors for the present situation? The expansionist policies in every country and the political leadership need to keep the country together at all cost? Feeding on every citizens emotion for political domination. Each military achievement given more media coverage in the country, covering up our internal turmoil. Each country has been victorious in certain facets internally which can be used for our neighbours. Could we move towards a better interdependence? A unified coaxial front to bring forth better prosperity for the world atlarge to see? Yes Fanaticism, be it any factions in each of our nations breeds hatred. Common hatred is a strong unifying factor, none can deny that. But how long are we gonna keep looking back into our history and seek reparation and revenge? If you look back you will stumble on even the tiniest pothole in front of you. Shall we cohesively look forward and pave the way of peace for subsequent generation. Yes! history does have bloodshed but how can we forget the common peace we had once celebrated. Can we for once break our differences and look for ways, wherein peace is always athand. Peace always comes at a cost, does that cost needs to be our neighbours blood or laying down our pride?