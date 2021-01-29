Riding experience on just opened Sichuan–Tibet railway bullet train

One of my high school classmates has been working in Tibet for 14 years. He and his wife teach in a primary school in Tibet.

There are many bars, the basic local people do not save money, money spent, no money to make money. For example, Cordyceps sinensis（A very, very expensive Chinese herb.） is collected for two months every year. Each family can earn about $80000 from this every year.But they will spend it all in the next two or three months，And continue to graze the cattle.