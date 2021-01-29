beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Riding experience on just opened Sichuan–Tibet railway bullet train
No, just two sections, the full operation of the whole line won't come until 2026.Is this train line meant to go all the way to Lhasa?
2026? And all the way to Lhasa in a high speed train?No, just two sections, the full operation of the whole line won't come until 2016.
Yes, a lot of geographical challenges but it's said this line (1700 Km) will be the most beauiful sightseeing railway in the world once finished.2026? And all the way to Lhasa in a high speed train?
160-200km/h2026? And all the way to Lhasa in a high speed train?
I hope they extend it all the way to Kathmandu. It would be a real PR coup, and great for tourism and trade.160-200km/h
Under construction.I hope they extend it all the way to Kathmandu. It would be a real PR coup, and great for tourism and trade.
So this train now started from where and ended where? this is a gigantic enterprise when fully built.
THey spend$80,000 in 2-3 months? what is there to spend so much on,One of my high school classmates has been working in Tibet for 14 years. He and his wife teach in a primary school in Tibet.
There are many bars, the basic local people do not save money, money spent, no money to make money. For example, Cordyceps sinensis（A very, very expensive Chinese herb.） is collected for two months every year. Each family can earn about $80000 from this every year.But they will spend it all in the next two or three months，And continue to graze the cattle.
Mainly bars, the density of bars in Lhasa is the highest in Chinese cities, but also the most expensive, because most of the materials need to be transported over long distances. Mainly spent in the bar, but also to buy a car, SUV, play car.THey spend$80,000 in 2-3 months? what is there to spend so much on,