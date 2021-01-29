What's new

Riding experience on just opened Sichuan–Tibet railway bullet train

xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,061
3
5,969
Country
China
Location
China
One of my high school classmates has been working in Tibet for 14 years. He and his wife teach in a primary school in Tibet.
There are many bars, the basic local people do not save money, money spent, no money to make money. For example, Cordyceps sinensis（A very, very expensive Chinese herb.） is collected for two months every year. Each family can earn about $80000 from this every year.But they will spend it all in the next two or three months，And continue to graze the cattle.
 
L

letsrock

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
1,556
-3
1,305
Country
United States
Location
United States
xuxu1457 said:
One of my high school classmates has been working in Tibet for 14 years. He and his wife teach in a primary school in Tibet.
There are many bars, the basic local people do not save money, money spent, no money to make money. For example, Cordyceps sinensis（A very, very expensive Chinese herb.） is collected for two months every year. Each family can earn about $80000 from this every year.But they will spend it all in the next two or three months，And continue to graze the cattle.
Click to expand...
THey spend$80,000 in 2-3 months? what is there to spend so much on,
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,061
3
5,969
Country
China
Location
China
letsrock said:
THey spend$80,000 in 2-3 months? what is there to spend so much on,
Click to expand...
Mainly bars, the density of bars in Lhasa is the highest in Chinese cities, but also the most expensive, because most of the materials need to be transported over long distances. Mainly spent in the bar, but also to buy a car, SUV, play car.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom