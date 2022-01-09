Riding a shared motorbike to check out city of Lhasa , Tibet, locals are richer than average population in East China

In most party of China , cities and town have shared bikes for short distance trips, but in Lhasa people use shared motorbikes, a tourist rides a shared motorbike to check out today's Lhasa city's level of development, new residential complexes, hospitals, schools, shopping malls are everywhere, roads are wide and clean, what amazed the tourist the most is he doesn't find even one crappy car in Lhasa, all cars are decent to luxury, he feels that the locals are richer than other parts of China.