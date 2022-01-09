What's new

Riding a shared motorbike to check out city of Lhasa , Tibet, locals are richer than average population in East China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,746
-5
83,928
Country
China
Location
China
In most party of China , cities and town have shared bikes for short distance trips, but in Lhasa people use shared motorbikes, a tourist rides a shared motorbike to check out today's Lhasa city's level of development, new residential complexes, hospitals, schools, shopping malls are everywhere, roads are wide and clean, what amazed the tourist the most is he doesn't find even one crappy car in Lhasa, all cars are decent to luxury, he feels that the locals are richer than other parts of China.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,746
-5
83,928
Country
China
Location
China
Lhasa is still the poorest city in China due to it's high, uninhabitable enviornment, but people are rich, as the video points out, the city and people are still largely live on the government benefits and subsidies, but how much longer can they live this blood sucking style of life?? The author of the video raised this question.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom