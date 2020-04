According to recent statistical data, in China, only 6.3% close contact people with infected patient were infected. Among them, only 20% were serious cases that would go to hospital.



It was very difficult to tell the virus is contagious between humans at early stage of outbreak. Because:1, Case number was very limited. 2, Very hard to track those who had close contact with infected patient. 3, As it was unknown disease, most infected people didn't know they had the disease and as a result didn't report to health orgnization. 4, Above all, as said above, most tracked people were found not infected.

