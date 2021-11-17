Ricky Ponting interview: Ashes, IPL, Aus tour of Pak

0:00 INTRO
4:26 Quarantine Tales
6:53 The Ashes + Australia
23:26 India and The IPL
38:13 The Dressing Room
47:48 Delhi's IPL + India's Future
56:40 Australia Touring Pakistan
good interview, what a legend.
also, wow 24 years since Aus toured Pak ? 3rd March to 2nd April for 3 ODIs and 3 tests, the IPL is scheduled for 22nd March to somewhere in May (not confirmed yet) Tim Paine recently said that some players might not be comfortable going, a lot or all of the Aussie big names will have big money IPL contracts. Wonder how it'll all play out. Love to see a full strength Aussie test squad against Pak, the test series ends on the 25th of March.. maybe it'll all work out.