Rickshaws slow Dhaka down: Experts





A lack of a feasible long-term urban transport plan as well as a comprehensive phase-out programme, weakness in transport management and in enforcement of law, and inadequate mass transport are the reasons why the capital cannot get rid of rickshaws, the added.





The average speed of motorised vehicles on the city streets is about 20km per hour, but those are forced to run within the speed of 7-8 km an hour because of the movement of uncontrolled rickshaws on important thoroughfares.

Statistics, provided by the city authorities and Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic department, show that there are 12-13 lakh rickshaws in the capital, but only 87,000 of those are legal.

Although many of the capital's main roads have long been made off limits to rickshaws, the non-motorised vehicles have been plying freely on those due to relaxed law enforcement.





"In developed countries, taxies usually provide such service to commuters. But, in Dhaka city we do not have available taxis or auto-rickshaws to replace rickshaws," he added.

The metro rail will be very helpful to reduce people's dependence on rickshaws, he added.





Dr Sarwar said 40 percent of the total trips of the city commuters are now being made with rickshaws as there is no alternative to those three-wheelers providing door-to-door service.