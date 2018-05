The Trump administration is considering allowing the Saudis to enrich and reprocess uranium as part of what’s known as a nuclear cooperation agreement, or a “123 agreement.”

Westinghouse, a bankrupt nuclear reactor business

Perry responded that working with the U.S. , in lieu of other partners who don't share America's values, could encourage Saudi Arabia to use nuclear power responsibly.

"I share your concerns about an increase in proliferation of nuclear materials in the world," Perry said. "That goes to the point we tried to make with the Saudi crown prince in conversations with him. If you want the best reactors in the world, you have to come to us and use Westinghouse. For us in America who truly believe in non-proliferation, that is a powerful place to be"