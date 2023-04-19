Richest countries of the world and why the 80-20 rule exists with 20% rich and 80% (between Middling and below)

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 27, 2022
- 124
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
There are middling countries and Poor countries but there is huge different between a middling country and a poor one but they make up of the 80% together and if you spread them into groups they would probably become 40 and 40 but that is not our goal here but instead the main 80-20% rule which is rich(20%) and the rest (80%).
What's the 80-20 Rule? The 80-20 rule is a principle that states 80% of all outcomes are derived from 20% of causes. It's used to determine the factors (typically, in a business situation) that are most responsible for success and then focus on them to improve results. The 80-20 Rule (aka Pareto Principle): What It Is, How It Works.
Now lets move onto this and also one thing to note is that a GDP per capita doesn't say everything in many cases example like China it is a rich country and developed just because it has large population which lowers the per capita GDP doesn't mean China is poor but wealthy because you have to factor in the infras of China which is outstanding. Shenzen, Shanghai, Hong Kong etc etc.
Now lets dive deep into this place and name the richest countries in the world.
Asia and Oceania:
1.Taiwan
2. South Korea
3. Japan
4. Singapore
5. Malaysia
6. Brunei
7. China
8. New Zealand
9. Australia
Middle East and Central Asia:
10. United Arab emirates
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Qatar
13. Israel
14. Kuwait
15. Oman
16. Bahrain
17. Kazakhstan
North America:
18. US
19. Canada
Europe:
20.Germany
21.Denmark
22.Sweden
23. Norway
24. Finland
25. Holland
26. Belgium
27. France
28. Switzerland
29. Austria
30. Poland
31. Czech Republic
32. Turkey
33. Greece
34. Hungary
35. Spain
36. Portugal
37. UK
38. Ireland
What's the 80-20 Rule? The 80-20 rule is a principle that states 80% of all outcomes are derived from 20% of causes. It's used to determine the factors (typically, in a business situation) that are most responsible for success and then focus on them to improve results. The 80-20 Rule (aka Pareto Principle): What It Is, How It Works.
Now lets move onto this and also one thing to note is that a GDP per capita doesn't say everything in many cases example like China it is a rich country and developed just because it has large population which lowers the per capita GDP doesn't mean China is poor but wealthy because you have to factor in the infras of China which is outstanding. Shenzen, Shanghai, Hong Kong etc etc.
Now lets dive deep into this place and name the richest countries in the world.
Asia and Oceania:
1.Taiwan
2. South Korea
3. Japan
4. Singapore
5. Malaysia
6. Brunei
7. China
8. New Zealand
9. Australia
Middle East and Central Asia:
10. United Arab emirates
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Qatar
13. Israel
14. Kuwait
15. Oman
16. Bahrain
17. Kazakhstan
North America:
18. US
19. Canada
Europe:
20.Germany
21.Denmark
22.Sweden
23. Norway
24. Finland
25. Holland
26. Belgium
27. France
28. Switzerland
29. Austria
30. Poland
31. Czech Republic
32. Turkey
33. Greece
34. Hungary
35. Spain
36. Portugal
37. UK
38. Ireland