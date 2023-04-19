Richest countries of the world and why the 80-20 rule exists with 20% rich and 80% (between Middling and below)

There are middling countries and Poor countries but there is huge different between a middling country and a poor one but they make up of the 80% together and if you spread them into groups they would probably become 40 and 40 but that is not our goal here but instead the main 80-20% rule which is rich(20%) and the rest (80%).



What's the 80-20 Rule? The 80-20 rule is a principle that states 80% of all outcomes are derived from 20% of causes. It's used to determine the factors (typically, in a business situation) that are most responsible for success and then focus on them to improve results. The 80-20 Rule (aka Pareto Principle): What It Is, How It Works.



Now lets move onto this and also one thing to note is that a GDP per capita doesn't say everything in many cases example like China it is a rich country and developed just because it has large population which lowers the per capita GDP doesn't mean China is poor but wealthy because you have to factor in the infras of China which is outstanding. Shenzen, Shanghai, Hong Kong etc etc.



Now lets dive deep into this place and name the richest countries in the world.



Asia and Oceania:



1.Taiwan

2. South Korea

3. Japan

4. Singapore

5. Malaysia

6. Brunei

7. China

8. New Zealand

9. Australia



Middle East and Central Asia:



10. United Arab emirates

11. Saudi Arabia

12. Qatar

13. Israel

14. Kuwait

15. Oman

16. Bahrain

17. Kazakhstan





North America:



18. US

19. Canada



Europe:



20.Germany

21.Denmark

22.Sweden

23. Norway

24. Finland

25. Holland

26. Belgium

27. France

28. Switzerland

29. Austria

30. Poland

31. Czech Republic

32. Turkey

33. Greece

34. Hungary

35. Spain

36. Portugal

37. UK

38. Ireland