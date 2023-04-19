What's new

Richest countries of the world and why the 80-20 rule exists with 20% rich and 80% (between Middling and below)

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 27, 2022
124
0
86
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
There are middling countries and Poor countries but there is huge different between a middling country and a poor one but they make up of the 80% together and if you spread them into groups they would probably become 40 and 40 but that is not our goal here but instead the main 80-20% rule which is rich(20%) and the rest (80%).

What's the 80-20 Rule? The 80-20 rule is a principle that states 80% of all outcomes are derived from 20% of causes. It's used to determine the factors (typically, in a business situation) that are most responsible for success and then focus on them to improve results. The 80-20 Rule (aka Pareto Principle): What It Is, How It Works.

Now lets move onto this and also one thing to note is that a GDP per capita doesn't say everything in many cases example like China it is a rich country and developed just because it has large population which lowers the per capita GDP doesn't mean China is poor but wealthy because you have to factor in the infras of China which is outstanding. Shenzen, Shanghai, Hong Kong etc etc.

Now lets dive deep into this place and name the richest countries in the world.

Asia and Oceania:

1.Taiwan
2. South Korea
3. Japan
4. Singapore
5. Malaysia
6. Brunei
7. China
8. New Zealand
9. Australia

Middle East and Central Asia:

10. United Arab emirates
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Qatar
13. Israel
14. Kuwait
15. Oman
16. Bahrain
17. Kazakhstan


North America:

18. US
19. Canada

Europe:

20.Germany
21.Denmark
22.Sweden
23. Norway
24. Finland
25. Holland
26. Belgium
27. France
28. Switzerland
29. Austria
30. Poland
31. Czech Republic
32. Turkey
33. Greece
34. Hungary
35. Spain
36. Portugal
37. UK
38. Ireland
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Ranked: The World’s 25 Richest Countries by GDP per Capita
Replies
2
Views
19
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals
Replies
1
Views
11
Kuru
Kuru
beijingwalker
Iraq War caused fall of US hegemony and rise of China, Japanese expert on the Middle East says
Replies
1
Views
137
Al_Muhannad
Al_Muhannad
beijingwalker
China tells West to stop creating ‘imaginary enemies’
Replies
10
Views
449
REhorror
R
Strategy&Tactics
Govt. to charge the rich Rs.100 more for fuel to finance subsidy for the poor: Petroleum Minister
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom