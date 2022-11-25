Richer countries end up being better at FIFA and olympics compared to poorer countries

Simply stated watching the FIFA and Olympics, richer countries not just have more time and money to explore interests but the one determining aspect of why richer countries do better in sports is because they have greater access.



I remembered growing up early years in China and lots of kids played soccer around the neighbourhood. We thought we were pretty good but obviously we sucked and were pretty trash but since we didn't know the outer world, we were ignorant.

Simply saying, the interests and passion was there but the results were not. Why is this? Well it boils down to money.



Back then when China was dirt poor in the 80s and early 90s, no one had any money for any formal training. And to be the best and compete at the highest level, we know you need to experience and learn from the best. You have to travel around the world, learn from the best coaches, the best trainers, talk to and make friendships with up and coming players. No ordinary family can afford that back then.



It makes you wonder why all the best tennis players came from affluent families doesn't it? My friend was a top 3 junior tennis player in Australia but the family spent on average $200k a year to travel all over the world to enter junior competitions, talk to high level coaches and be part of a community of like minded elite athletes.



If you don't have the money, you either get lucky in the 1 in a billion chance some rich white dude scouts you from overseas, or otherwise your genetic talents are quite wasted.



Saying that though, money doesn't just buy great performance in FIFA and Olympics. It often takes a few generations to not only change the culture of the team sport within the country, the fundamental thinking styles, coaching and training styles but also need the discipline and interest of the wider public as well.