Richard dawkins tweet on Pakistan

A famous atheist. Personally I would not pay any attention to Richard Dawkins. He is another idiot.Who is he?
It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.Response from Pakistan
fat man is Dawkins btw
influential my a**It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
ok then...good luck to you and your country then, and by the way isnt dubai ruled by muslims and he has some good words for itinfluential my a**
would an out and out atheist have anything positive to say for Islamic republic of Pakistan and would any of his followers have positive opinions for let me repeat
Islamic republic of Pakistan built for a persecuted minority
Pakistan is ran by how Pakistanis want it to be ran- no one gives a rat a** on what whity has to say
We can discuss this law among ourselves all day long but at the end of the day we the Pakistanis need to come to a conclusion on how to move forward with this law- is it good, bad or need some adjustments
We wont change/ get influenced/ accept outsiders perspective on how we choose to govern ourselves
Simple as that
he's influential only among the brain dead atheist crowd.It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
Shut up. Nobody in the Muslim world including Pakistan gives a damn about what Richard Dawkins thinks.It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
.he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...
Lol rest is ok but what abdul qadeer has todo with this ? Kaeen par nigahain aor kaheen par nishana , these white terrorists are just obsessed with pak nuks nothing elseWhen you send woman on a death row over WhatsApp messages then your country is bound to get ridiculed