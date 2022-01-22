What's new

Richard dawkins tweet on Pakistan

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Response from Pakistan
download.gif

fat man is Dawkins btw
 
Sainthood 101

aryadravida said:
It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
influential my a**
would an out and out atheist have anything positive to say for Islamic republic of Pakistan and would any of his followers have positive opinions for let me repeat
Islamic republic of Pakistan built for a persecuted minority

Pakistan is ran by how Pakistanis want it to be ran- no one gives a rat a** on what whity has to say
We can discuss this law among ourselves all day long but at the end of the day we the Pakistanis need to come to a conclusion on how to move forward with this law- is it good, bad or need some adjustments
We wont change/ get influenced/ accept outsiders perspective on how we choose to govern ourselves

Simple as that
 
A

aryadravida

Sainthood 101 said:
influential my a**
would an out and out atheist have anything positive to say for Islamic republic of Pakistan and would any of his followers have positive opinions for let me repeat
Islamic republic of Pakistan built for a persecuted minority

Pakistan is ran by how Pakistanis want it to be ran- no one gives a rat a** on what whity has to say
We can discuss this law among ourselves all day long but at the end of the day we the Pakistanis need to come to a conclusion on how to move forward with this law- is it good, bad or need some adjustments
We wont change/ get influenced/ accept outsiders perspective on how we choose to govern ourselves

Simple as that
ok then...good luck to you and your country then, and by the way isnt dubai ruled by muslims and he has some good words for it
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483792071018356738
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

aryadravida said:
It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
he's influential only among the brain dead atheist crowd.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

aryadravida said:
It's not a matter of joke...he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...he has millions of followers on twitter...such messages from the likes of him would have a very detrimental impact on the reputation of pakistan.
Shut up. Nobody in the Muslim world including Pakistan gives a damn about what Richard Dawkins thinks.

for us, he is another redneck idiot.
 
H

hyperman

aryadravida said:
.he is one of the most influential persons of 20th century...
saaar, the nuathiesm wave died on the internet almost 10 years ago, at this point this guy is just a joke who has nothing better to do that to post troll misogynist comments about women , larp about geert wilders and other fascists and get upset when he hears the azaan in the UK. Both you and him can stay butthurt.
 
Riz

Riz

Salza said:
When you send woman on a death row over WhatsApp messages then your country is bound to get ridiculed
Lol rest is ok but what abdul qadeer has todo with this ? Kaeen par nigahain aor kaheen par nishana , these white terrorists are just obsessed with pak nuks nothing else
 
