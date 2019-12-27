What's new

Rich Pakistanis Among World's Top Nationalities Migrating Abroad

Rich Pakistanis Among World's Top Nationalities Migrating Abroad

Rich Pakistanis ranked third in the world for making inquiries to migrate abroad last year, according to a report by Henley and Partners. High net worth individuals (HNWIs) from India topped the list of those seeking to migrate, followed by Americans and Pakistanis. Pakistan is among nations that experienced "significant wealth outflows" in 2019, according to Afrasia Bank. There has been a 25% increase in the number of HNWIs enquiring about citizenship-by-investment as opposed to residence-by-investment programs since the coronavirus was first reported nearly a year ago, indicating that wealthy international investors are considering a more permanent change.



In 2019, the UAE initiated a new system for investment-based long-term residence visa called Iqama. It enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100% ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

Several countries in Europe and the Caribbean are offering residency visas or a second passport and citizenship. Popular destinations include New Zealand, the Caribbean Islands, Portugal, Malta, Spain, Cyprus and Greece. Requirements for investment-based citizenship vary from country to country but is usually about 10 years of continuous residency. Some countries, like Greece, offer citizenship after a shorter period of 7 years. Others have no stay requirement at all. European Union (EU) member nations like Cyprus, Greece and Malta offer EU passports.

Many rich Pakistanis are continuing to flock to the United Kingdom. Recent US FinCEN (Financial Crime Enforcement Network) files show that the United Kingdom (UK) is the biggest global center for money laundering. An earlier report issued by the British Crime Agency put Pakistan among the world's top sources of money laundering in the United Kingdom.

FinCEN leaks represent just the tip of an iceberg. The leaked 2,100 FinCEN files covering $2 trillion worth of transactions that ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) and Buzzfeed reporters got their hands on represent just a small sliver of the roughly 12 million SARs FinCEN has received since 2011. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly raised the issue of the West's inaction in stopping the illicit flows of hard currencies from developing nations to the developed world. Money laundering and other financial crimes affect the economic roots of a nation like Pakistan and slow down its human and socioeconomic development.

Related Links:


Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

The West Enables Corruption in Developing Nations

Did Musharraf Steal Pakistani People's Money?

Pakistan Economy Hobbled By Underinvestment

Raymond Baker on Corruption in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif Disqualified

Culture of Corruption in Pakistan

US Investigating Microsoft Bribery in Pakistan

Zardari's Corruption Probe in Switzerland

Politics of Patronage in Pakistan

Why is PIA Losing Money Amid Pakistan Aviation Boom?

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel


PakAlumni Social Network

Anyone who can afford to escape will escape.
Thanks to the corruption of Imran Khan and the IMF brokers. The alliance and resulting corruption is so obvious that it's hard to avoid it.

Every construction award decided under dictatorship of Imran Khan has corruption written all over it.
 
BATMAN said:
Anyone who can afford to escape will escape.
Thanks to the corruption of Imran Khan and the IMF brokers. The alliance and resulting corruption is so obvious that it's hard to avoid it.

Every construction award decided under dictatorship of Imran Khan has corruption written all over it.
No corruption before imram Khan.

Oh the pandos and their fat thieving gods in London
 
BATMAN said:
Anyone who can afford to escape will escape.
Thanks to the corruption of Imran Khan and the IMF brokers. The alliance and resulting corruption is so obvious that it's hard to avoid it.

Every construction award decided under dictatorship of Imran Khan has corruption written all over it.
So before Imran Khan and PTI came to power there was no corruption in Pakistan?............. :disagree:
 
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So before Imran Khan and PTI came to power there was no corruption in Pakistan?............. :disagree:
No one ever said this.

However, corruption has increased exponentially, ever since Imran Khan and mafia came to power.

or may be you have a case of infrastructure project, which is executed by Imran Khan and mafia at cost lower than previous regime and with better quality!!

I can help by pointing at an opportunity to prove transparency international wrong,... i.e. M6 which is the last and shortest leg of KLM motor way... so if Imran Khan and his foreign allies are upto accepting challenge, than that's their only comparable chance, where they can prove them selves better than Nawaz Sharif /Pervez Musharraf.

only having skills in election rigging is no quality and no amount of argument can beat tangible results.
 
