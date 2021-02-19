In an analysis of current supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to “supercharge” a fully global response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization urged nations with vaccines not to share them unilaterally, but to donate them to the global COVAX scheme to ensure fairness.

In an analysis of current supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign stated that wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to “supercharge” a fully global response to the pandemic, and facilitate countries without the means to carry out a comprehensive vaccination drive.

The report revealed that to date, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured 3 billion doses - over a billion more than the 2.06 billion needed to give their entire populations two doses.

Rich nations stockpiling a billion more COVID-19 vaccine shots than needed: Report * In an analysis of current supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to “supercharge” a fully global response to the pandemic. * On Thursday, the World Health Organization urged nations with...