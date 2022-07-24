What's new

Rich Indians turn secessionist, giving up citizenship. ‘Nationalism’ poor man’s burden

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,140
86
62,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rajpath ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi | Praveen Jain | ThePrint


File photo of Rajpath ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi | Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Text Size: A- A+

Successful Indians are giving up their Indian passport. What started as a trickle, now involves a much bigger volume. In 2020-21, 1.63 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship to take up foreign citizenship. This number is double compared to where it stood five years ago. The US was the preferred destination in 2021. Over 78,000 Indians acquired the American citizenship. Other preferred destinations are also mostly western countries — Australia (23,533), Canada (21,597), UK (14,637), Italy (5,986) and so on.
The question is why are these people giving up the Indian passport at a time when we are entering the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the nomenclature Narendra Modi government is using to define the period between India’s 75th Independence Day and the 100th in 2047? Don’t they love India and the Indian flag? Why are they opting to be adopted sons and daughters?

Also read: India’s start-ups are on fire, but unicorns can’t automatically spur growth

The obvious reasons

One thing is for sure: this is not a push migration. Barring exceptions, the people who decided to move are highly educated, rich and privileged. They are not making this choice because they are persecuted, or there is famine or civil war in India.
According to a report of by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory Henley & Partners (H&P), around 8,000 High Networth Individuals or HNIs will leave India this year. And this is the exodus of the rich and educated.



There are some obvious explanations for the rich and endowed Indians, who benefited most from the Indian democracy, to be giving up citizenship. The most common explanation is that the grass is greener on the other side. Pursuit of economic gains can be a big reason for such decisions. Quality of life is also better in the West and pollution is less menacing.
Another possible reason is that, in countries like the UAE and Singapore, individual tax rates are lower than India.

When the Modi government decided to crack down on black money and tax evaders, many Indians had applied this trick — let family members remain abroad for 182 or more days. This, by rule, made them “non-residents” with foreign accounts and businesses, which could be used by family members to stash money.

Affirmative action policies in India are also blamed for the exodus of Indians and that gives a hint that which social group is mostly migrating. The Economist has written in one of its commentaries that the Brahmins are forced to leave the country because of affirmative-action policies in India. Though this argument doesn’t hold good because affirmative action is only for the government jobs, which constitutes a miniscule percentage of the entire job market. In high-paying jobs, that percentage is further reduced.

Many may also be converting their H1B visas because India doesn’t allow dual citizenship.

Also read: Trade in rupee can’t afford speed breakers from govt. RBI also needs to take care of a hitch

Having the ‘means’ to an ‘end’

My explanation for this exodus from the status of being an Indian citizen is twofold. One, successful Indians already have strong secessionist tendencies and two, they leave because only such people have means to leave.

If we check the urban elite spaces, we can easily see those secessionist tendencies of the rich. Their colonies or apartments have their own security systems, reverse osmosis water supply, private power generator sets, and even private recreational spaces. These colonies, in a way, function as separate micro nations. Their interaction with the State is manifested only when some crime or calamity happens. Most of these colonies are gated communities and RWAs are like a government there. In many metropolitan towns, RWAs in elite colonies erect gates at public roads and limit access to public parks and other government facilities.

In this case, there is a class in India that has actually become “independent” or “autonomous.” This class almost never uses government hospitals or educational facilities. It’s a big problem that they have to breathe the same air, but air purifiers have solved this problem also. Covid-19 proved to be a leveller when the elites were forced to share these spaces with the underclass, but that is one of exceptions. Under normal circumstances, there is a separate private infrastructure to cater to their requirements. This class goes abroad to spend holidays. This class sends their kids to the schools affiliated to international boards. Global citizenship and global village is not some distant idea or concept for them. There are people in India who live these concepts and migrate at the first opportunity.

Being part of this group is not at all bad. The fact is that the underclass aspires to enter these spaces not as trespassers but as legitimate members. Rich people are their role models. I am of the view that this aspiration is good and brings hope. ‘Satisfaction’ or ‘contentment’ is the word I hate. Only problem is that the Nahruvian Model of socialism never facilitated such transitions for the masses. Because of the extremely slow growth of the Indian economy in the formative decades of the nation, socialism became a model to distribute poverty. There was, in fact, not much to trickle down. The entrepreneurial potential of the nation was curbed.

I am not blaming any person for that economic catastrophe. Early years after Independence were tumultuous and the decision makers must be keeping many factors while making economic decisions. But we must admit that the State socialism model failed to produce a big middle class. Rather, large masses remained poor and lacked capacity to uplift their life. In rural India, by and large, the feudal structure continued. As contribution of agriculture in the GDP declined and population load on the agrarian economy did not reduce substantially, rural prosperity remained elusive for a large swath of masses. Despite change in course in economic policy in the 1990s, the size of Indian middle class continued to remain small. This should be a matter of utmost concern for the present policy makers. Increase in the size of the middle class is important as this will democratise the process of migration. This is an opportunity which should be available to one and all.
This brings us to the second question.

As granting citizenship in the western world, especially in the top-5 destinations for Indians, has been tightened over the years, one must have a certain financial and educational threshold to migrate to these countries. That threshold itself will put this group in the top one per cent of the Indian population. Especially, in the US, which accounts for almost 50 per cent of Indians migrating, H1B visa or other modes of long-term and permanent residency is mostly given to the highly skilled and highly paid individuals. This restriction acts as a barrier for most Indians to even think of migrating to that country.

In any case, as rich Indians are picking foreign passports and others are probably dreaming to renounce their Indian citizenship at the first opportunity, the sanctimoniousness of discourses like ‘national pride’ and ‘love for one’s own nation’ should be reframed.

With India integrating with the global economies, the national boundaries may blur more and more. Till then, the poor and underclass in India has to carry the burden of flag-waving nationalistic pride. Their role models are leaving.

Dilip Mandal is the former managing editor of India Today Hindi Magazine, and has authored books on media and sociology. Views are personal.
(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

theprint.in

Rich Indians turn secessionist, giving up citizenship. ‘Nationalism’ poor man’s burden

There are some obvious explanations for the rich and endowed Indians, who benefit the most from Indian democracy, leaving their own country.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
S

Scorpio-N

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 22, 2022
9
0
5
Country
India
Location
India
Zarvan said:
Rajpath ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi | Praveen Jain | ThePrint


File photo of Rajpath ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi | Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Text Size: A- A+

Successful Indians are giving up their Indian passport. What started as a trickle, now involves a much bigger volume. In 2020-21, 1.63 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship to take up foreign citizenship. This number is double compared to where it stood five years ago. The US was the preferred destination in 2021. Over 78,000 Indians acquired the American citizenship. Other preferred destinations are also mostly western countries — Australia (23,533), Canada (21,597), UK (14,637), Italy (5,986) and so on.
The question is why are these people giving up the Indian passport at a time when we are entering the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the nomenclature Narendra Modi government is using to define the period between India’s 75th Independence Day and the 100th in 2047? Don’t they love India and the Indian flag? Why are they opting to be adopted sons and daughters?

Also read: India’s start-ups are on fire, but unicorns can’t automatically spur growth

The obvious reasons

One thing is for sure: this is not a push migration. Barring exceptions, the people who decided to move are highly educated, rich and privileged. They are not making this choice because they are persecuted, or there is famine or civil war in India.
According to a report of by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory Henley & Partners (H&P), around 8,000 High Networth Individuals or HNIs will leave India this year. And this is the exodus of the rich and educated.



There are some obvious explanations for the rich and endowed Indians, who benefited most from the Indian democracy, to be giving up citizenship. The most common explanation is that the grass is greener on the other side. Pursuit of economic gains can be a big reason for such decisions. Quality of life is also better in the West and pollution is less menacing.
Another possible reason is that, in countries like the UAE and Singapore, individual tax rates are lower than India.

When the Modi government decided to crack down on black money and tax evaders, many Indians had applied this trick — let family members remain abroad for 182 or more days. This, by rule, made them “non-residents” with foreign accounts and businesses, which could be used by family members to stash money.

Affirmative action policies in India are also blamed for the exodus of Indians and that gives a hint that which social group is mostly migrating. The Economist has written in one of its commentaries that the Brahmins are forced to leave the country because of affirmative-action policies in India. Though this argument doesn’t hold good because affirmative action is only for the government jobs, which constitutes a miniscule percentage of the entire job market. In high-paying jobs, that percentage is further reduced.

Many may also be converting their H1B visas because India doesn’t allow dual citizenship.

Also read: Trade in rupee can’t afford speed breakers from govt. RBI also needs to take care of a hitch

Having the ‘means’ to an ‘end’

My explanation for this exodus from the status of being an Indian citizen is twofold. One, successful Indians already have strong secessionist tendencies and two, they leave because only such people have means to leave.

If we check the urban elite spaces, we can easily see those secessionist tendencies of the rich. Their colonies or apartments have their own security systems, reverse osmosis water supply, private power generator sets, and even private recreational spaces. These colonies, in a way, function as separate micro nations. Their interaction with the State is manifested only when some crime or calamity happens. Most of these colonies are gated communities and RWAs are like a government there. In many metropolitan towns, RWAs in elite colonies erect gates at public roads and limit access to public parks and other government facilities.

In this case, there is a class in India that has actually become “independent” or “autonomous.” This class almost never uses government hospitals or educational facilities. It’s a big problem that they have to breathe the same air, but air purifiers have solved this problem also. Covid-19 proved to be a leveller when the elites were forced to share these spaces with the underclass, but that is one of exceptions. Under normal circumstances, there is a separate private infrastructure to cater to their requirements. This class goes abroad to spend holidays. This class sends their kids to the schools affiliated to international boards. Global citizenship and global village is not some distant idea or concept for them. There are people in India who live these concepts and migrate at the first opportunity.

Being part of this group is not at all bad. The fact is that the underclass aspires to enter these spaces not as trespassers but as legitimate members. Rich people are their role models. I am of the view that this aspiration is good and brings hope. ‘Satisfaction’ or ‘contentment’ is the word I hate. Only problem is that the Nahruvian Model of socialism never facilitated such transitions for the masses. Because of the extremely slow growth of the Indian economy in the formative decades of the nation, socialism became a model to distribute poverty. There was, in fact, not much to trickle down. The entrepreneurial potential of the nation was curbed.

I am not blaming any person for that economic catastrophe. Early years after Independence were tumultuous and the decision makers must be keeping many factors while making economic decisions. But we must admit that the State socialism model failed to produce a big middle class. Rather, large masses remained poor and lacked capacity to uplift their life. In rural India, by and large, the feudal structure continued. As contribution of agriculture in the GDP declined and population load on the agrarian economy did not reduce substantially, rural prosperity remained elusive for a large swath of masses. Despite change in course in economic policy in the 1990s, the size of Indian middle class continued to remain small. This should be a matter of utmost concern for the present policy makers. Increase in the size of the middle class is important as this will democratise the process of migration. This is an opportunity which should be available to one and all.
This brings us to the second question.

As granting citizenship in the western world, especially in the top-5 destinations for Indians, has been tightened over the years, one must have a certain financial and educational threshold to migrate to these countries. That threshold itself will put this group in the top one per cent of the Indian population. Especially, in the US, which accounts for almost 50 per cent of Indians migrating, H1B visa or other modes of long-term and permanent residency is mostly given to the highly skilled and highly paid individuals. This restriction acts as a barrier for most Indians to even think of migrating to that country.

In any case, as rich Indians are picking foreign passports and others are probably dreaming to renounce their Indian citizenship at the first opportunity, the sanctimoniousness of discourses like ‘national pride’ and ‘love for one’s own nation’ should be reframed.

With India integrating with the global economies, the national boundaries may blur more and more. Till then, the poor and underclass in India has to carry the burden of flag-waving nationalistic pride. Their role models are leaving.

Dilip Mandal is the former managing editor of India Today Hindi Magazine, and has authored books on media and sociology. Views are personal.
(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

theprint.in

Rich Indians turn secessionist, giving up citizenship. ‘Nationalism’ poor man’s burden

There are some obvious explanations for the rich and endowed Indians, who benefit the most from Indian democracy, leaving their own country.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
www.southasiainvestor.com

UN Report: Last Decade Saw 16.5 Million Pakistanis Migrate Overseas

Among 10 countries with the estimated net outflow of migrants exceeding 1 million over the period from 2010 through 2021, Pakistan saw 16.5 ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
V

Vowek

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 21, 2022
16
0
21
Country
India
Location
India
Why should rich and middle class stay in India that exploits its middle class and gives almost nothing in return ? An India where there is 50% reservation for the "privileged caste" ? Where Hindus are constantly humiliated and "minorities" are appeased ? Hindus and middle class Indians are persecuted LESS in the US and Europe than in India.

I was foolish enough to reject an opportunity in the US based on my "feelings". Family and patriotism. And I have suffered for it.

I will NEVER let my children follow in my same footstep.

Both me and my brother has enrolled our kids in International Baccalaureate schools so that they can study further outside India and succeed based on their own merits and not suffer the "reservation" of India.

This will help the take up citizenship of that country and make a life for themselves not burdened by this worthless sense of patriotism for a nation that does not values its citizens and subject them to injustice in the name of a colonized past.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,005
-20
17,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
K_Bin_W said:
I can understand the poor looking for a better life than but rich.......
Click to expand...
I guess pretty soon bhartis farting about there being more billionaires in Bharyafart than the rest of the world will end.

Vowek said:
Why should rich and middle class stay in India that exploits its middle class and gives almost nothing in return ? An India where there is 50% reservation for the "privileged caste" ? Where Hindus are constantly humiliated and "minorities" are appeased ? Hindus and middle class Indians are persecuted LESS in the US and Europe than in India.

I was foolish enough to reject an opportunity in the US based on my "feelings". Family and patriotism. And I have suffered for it.

I will NEVER let my children follow in my same footstep.

Both me and my brother has enrolled our kids in International Baccalaureate schools so that they can study further outside India and succeed based on their own merits and not suffer the "reservation" of India.

This will help the take up citizenship of that country and make a life for themselves not burdened by this worthless sense of patriotism for a nation that does not values its citizens and subject them to injustice in the name of a colonized past.
Click to expand...

We will make sure that you never step foot in the US. But there is always the rest of the world.

I would suggest China as they are a rising superpower.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
800 Pakistani Hindus left India after failing to get citizenship !!!
2
Replies
22
Views
596
JonAsad
JonAsad
Faqirze
Dear Silent Indians
2 3
Replies
36
Views
948
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Norwegian
Govt redistributing economic burden on poor by taxing the rich: PM Shehbaz
Replies
2
Views
157
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
R
Pakistan: The Only Country in Asia With Birthright Citizenship
Replies
3
Views
295
Wergeland
Wergeland
Akshay89
The War on Muslims
Replies
2
Views
226
dani92
dani92

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom