Rich Indians turn secessionist, giving up citizenship. ‘Nationalism’ poor man’s burden

Why should rich and middle class stay in India that exploits its middle class and gives almost nothing in return ? An India where there is 50% reservation for the "privileged caste" ? Where Hindus are constantly humiliated and "minorities" are appeased ? Hindus and middle class Indians are persecuted LESS in the US and Europe than in India.



I was foolish enough to reject an opportunity in the US based on my "feelings". Family and patriotism. And I have suffered for it.



I will NEVER let my children follow in my same footstep.



Both me and my brother has enrolled our kids in International Baccalaureate schools so that they can study further outside India and succeed based on their own merits and not suffer the "reservation" of India.



This will help the take up citizenship of that country and make a life for themselves not burdened by this worthless sense of patriotism for a nation that does not values its citizens and subject them to injustice in the name of a colonized past.