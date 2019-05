GOB need to step in and buy up the rice directly from farmers at a reasonable price. Let the price in open market drop but insulate the farmers. Encourage continued high production of rice. We need to see rice production as a national imperitive. I would go so far as the say the Govt should buy up future production of rice from farmers and pay for some of it upfront to minimise the up and down cycle. Many small scale farmers are tremendously impacted by price fluctuations and we need to shelter them from it whatever the cost.



Raise tarrif on rice imports immediately accross the board.



Export excess rice where possible and store as much as possible in silos.

