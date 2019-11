Rice Exports Up By 44pc During The First Four Months Of FY20

In the first four months of the current fiscal year, food group exports increased by 16.21% whereas, imports decreased by 20.34%.

Rice exports increased from 800,078 metric tons in the first four months of 2018 to 1,141,334 metric tons in same period of the current fiscal year.

According to a report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, this year, from July-October, the rice worth $633.739 million was exported.

Food commodities’ imports decrease to $1.583 billion from $1.987 billion.

