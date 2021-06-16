RIA Novosti: In 2021, the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive two serial Su-57 | tellerreport.com The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia will receive two production Su-57 fighters this year, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source in the aircraft industry.

The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia will receive two production Su-57 fighters this year, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source in the aircraft industry."By the end of 2021, the second and third serial aircraft of the fifth generation Su-57 will be transferred to the Russian Armed Forces," RIA Novosti quotes its source.It is noted that the machines will go for testing at the State Flight Test Center (GLITs) in Akhtubinsk.According to the source, it was previously planned to transfer four Su-57s to the troops for the current year.Earlier, the military observer of "Komsomolskaya Pravda" Colonel in reserve Viktor Baranets spoke about the capabilities of the Su-57 fighter in conjunction with drones.