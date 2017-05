No approval needed to set up firms abroad, Germany says on Rheinmetall's Turkey plans

The logo of Germany's Rheinmetall AG is outside the company's headquarters in the western German city of Duesseldorf August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

"The problem is that Rheinmetall is following a very skillful strategy," she added. "These aren't exports, but joint ventures, which means they want to develop new ammunition and new kinds of tanks with local partners, so that they don't need approval from the German government."