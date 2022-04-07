What's new

Rheinmetall wants to deliver German gov military equipment worth $45 billion

Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
That is massive.
German company Rheinmetall wants to take a big bite from the growing military budget.
The company offers the government a package of tanks, helicopters, ammunition worth 42 billion euros (45 billion USD).


355F91B8-7517-4CA9-A8EB-19EAB8A90F04.jpeg




D65CB823-4B68-4B67-A385-BA6B86EF720A.jpeg



Rüstungsindustrie bereitet höhere Produktion vor – Rheinmetall bietet Milliardenpaket an

Bundeskanzler Scholz hat massive Rüstungsinvestitionen angekündigt, in vielen Bereichen soll zugekauft oder modernisiert werden. Die Branche bietet eine Ausweitung der Kapazitäten an.
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
I guess what they can do is manufacture a thousand Leopard 2 tanks and send them to Ukraine to be used as scrap metal blown up by Russian anti tank missiles. That way they will make tens of billions of euros and become filthy rich.


 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
I think around 50% of tanks with Germany today don't work, no? There were plenty of jokes about how German army's equipment is broke and they don't even have enough ammunition :p:
 
Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
Wood said:
I think around 50% of tanks with Germany today don't work, no? There were plenty of jokes about how German army's equipment is broke and they don't even have enough ammunition :p:
Yes, as long Germany had a weak women Merkel as chancellor. Now Germany has 3rd largest military budget worldwide
 

