Rheinmetall wants to deliver German gov military equipment worth $45 billion

That is massive.
German company Rheinmetall wants to take a big bite from the growing military budget.
The company offers the government a package of tanks, helicopters, ammunition worth 42 billion euros (45 billion USD).
Rüstungsindustrie bereitet höhere Produktion vor – Rheinmetall bietet Milliardenpaket an
Bundeskanzler Scholz hat massive Rüstungsinvestitionen angekündigt, in vielen Bereichen soll zugekauft oder modernisiert werden. Die Branche bietet eine Ausweitung der Kapazitäten an.
