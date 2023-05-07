Full situational awareness is key for the Special Forces team equipped with the Rheinmetall Soldier System GLADIUS 2.0 and the new Caracal 4x4 air-assault vehicle. After mission planning and preparation, the team keeps sharing information seamlessly with the Battle Management System TacNet. Real-time data provided by reconnaissance drones, sophisticated sight systems, augmented reality and digital sensor-to-shooter capabilities ties in throughout the high-risk deployment. After mission accomplished, the sniper squad is picked up and evacuated protected by Rheinmetall’s Rapid Obsuring System ROSY.