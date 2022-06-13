What's new

Rheinmetall releases Panther KF51 Main Battle Tank

Deino

Deino

Nov 9, 2014
Rheinmetall unveils new heavy Main Battle Tank, the KF51 "Panther"



Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Trango Towers said:
Looks amazing but my money is still on drones like tb2
I'm sure its a lot cheaper to build a bunch of suicidal anti-tank drones than a tank.

Imagine how much better the Ukrainians would be doing with anti-armor destruction if they had a fleet of top-notch drones instead of some hacked together ones (which are still doing amazingly well BTW).
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Hamartia Antidote said:
I'm sure its a lot cheaper to build a bunch of suicidal anti-tank drones than a tank.

Imagine how even better the Ukrainians would be doing with anti-armor destruction if they had a fleet of top-notch drones.
Well, I am not a war person but I support Russia so I will speak up for the new Armata tank which has active protection system but it will have to be modified to deal with NATO / Ukrainian suicide drones or those overhyped Erdogan TB290101 drones :
The tank features the Afghanit (Russian: Афганит) active protection system (APS), which includes a millimeter-wave radar to detect, track, and intercept incoming anti-tank munitions, both kinetic energy penetrators and tandem-charges. Currently, the maximum speed of the interceptable target is 1,700 m/s (Mach 5.0), with projected future increases of up to 3,000 m/s (Mach 8.8).[41] According to news sources, it protects the tank from all sides, however it is not geared towards shooting upwards to defend against top-attack munitions.
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
jamahir said:
Well, I am not a war person but I support Russia so I will speak up for the new Armata tank which has active protection system but it will have to be modified to deal with NATO / Ukrainian suicide drones or those overhyped Erdogan TB290101 drones :
I don't think anything is going to stop a drone that climbs up several thousand feet and comes straight down in a high speed death dive to hit the top of a tank...or some kind of tungsten/DU rod coming straight down at high speed.

A10Rod.png

A-10 round...doesn't take much to destroy a tank. All you need to do is get it to speed.
 
Hydration

Hydration

Feb 9, 2022
Trango Towers said:
Yes and Ukraine Azerbaijan and the British army who 1st introduced the tank have stated day of tank are over. Know nothing but you know eveything.
armenia had no countermeasures and dont tell me the S-300 is made for drones. Russia has destroyed more drones than videos popping on mainstream media showing bombing of logistic trucks. More drones downed than success. If theyre so useless why keep upgrading them? The drone can surely do what a tank does better than a tank cant it
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


It was said when small fast torpedoes boats came along that the era of large capital ships was over as these could move fast and carry just enough torpedoes to sink a ship. Ships would be unable to effectively counter them.

Then the capital ships came up with effective defenses including the torpedoe nets. So we still have large capital ships despite the torpedoes existing.

Similarly, it maybe that just as an effective attack using drones have come about, it may be that effective counter attacks come along as well. These systems may be something like AUDS that can be mounted on tanks. Or a separate vehicle added to the tank formation that specialises in defeating UAVs.

Tanks survived the deployment of the A-10 and they have survived the development of anti-tank missiles.

So just as technology is allowing newer and more complicated attack systems it too will allow for effective counter strategies and systems to be developed.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Hydration said:
armenia had no countermeasures and dont tell me the S-300 is made for drones. Russia has destroyed more drones than videos popping on mainstream media showing bombing of logistic trucks. More drones downed than success. If theyre so useless why keep upgrading them? The drone can surely do what a tank does better than a tank cant it
Ofcourse you are correct and the stupid Turks and the whole world is dumb foe making drones.
There is a saying never argue with stupid...so you are correct. Have a nice day
 
sha ah

Mar 2, 2018
Most impartial analysts seem to agree that most of the TB2s have been shot down by now. We haven't really seen much from them for months now. At the start, when the Russians were fighting on a massive front and rushed into Ukraine, the TB2 gave them some trouble for sure, but they seem to have adapted to it pretty well. Even Zelensky admitted that the TB2 had failed to change the balance of power on the ground.

Drones have a role to play and so do tanks on the modern battlefield. However against a well rounded, layered, saturated air defense network like the Russians have, slow moving, unmanuverable drones without sufficient counter measures will get shot down unless they can reach a critical mass.

In a high intensity conflict like Ukraine, with high odds of shootdown, kamikaze drones are probably the best bet. Another thing the Ukraine conflict has proven is that mobile air defense platforms are difficult to destroy, especially when they're being hidden all over the place. Mobile SAMs paired with a network of spotters on the ground with MANPADS can still present problems for even modern fighter jets. Also with GPS guidance and even cheaply made drone like the Russian Orlan-10 providing coordinates, mass artillery strikes can do the job of airstrikes for a very tiny fraction of the price or risk.

Hydration said:
armenia had no countermeasures and dont tell me the S-300 is made for drones. Russia has destroyed more drones than videos popping on mainstream media showing bombing of logistic trucks. More drones downed than success. If theyre so useless why keep upgrading them? The drone can surely do what a tank does better than a tank cant it
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
jamahir said:
Well, I am not a war person but I support Russia so I will speak up for the new Armata tank which has active protection system but it will have to be modified to deal with NATO / Ukrainian suicide drones or those overhyped Erdogan TB290101 drones :
As a Military person, I can tell you that you can't "deal" with a Suicide drone launching a top down attack.

Suicide drone uses what we called "momentum" attack, even if they are shot down (either by SAM or APS) the momentum of the wreckage carry forward as you cannot literally blow a drone into smithereens and every part of that drone are made of High Explosive.

This is not a new concept, this is actually going all the way back to WW2 when the Japanese attack us using their Kamikaze. They attack US ship in a high angle so when their plane shot down by AA, the momentum of the plane carry it forward and into the target. And every part of that plane is turning into a weapon and you cannot completely destroy that plane.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
sha ah said:
Looks impressive. Finally western tanks are adopting autoloaders. Notice how the tank has a pretty decent reach off the ground. I still think it will be susceptible to drone strikes, mines, IEDs, not to mention modern ATGMs.
Tanks are going no where. Only thing which will change is Tank will have very compact Anti Missile systems like Trophy getting added to them. Systems which have enough counter measures to deal with 8 to 10 Javelin like missiles, RPG, and Drone dropped missiles.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
sha ah said:
Looks impressive. Finally western tanks are adopting autoloaders. Notice how the tank has a pretty decent reach off the ground. I still think it will be susceptible to drone strikes, mines, IEDs, not to mention modern ATGMs.
Autoloaders have a lot of disadvantages. 1 less crewman to service the tank (The actual hard thing to do), operate the communication equipment, operate some secondary armament.

Autoloaders are also generally slower.

jhungary said:
This is not a new concept, this is actually going all the way back to WW2 when the Japanese attack us using their Kamikaze. They attack US ship in a high angle so when their plane shot down by AA, the momentum of the plane carry it forward and into the target. And every part of that plane is turning into a weapon and you cannot completely destroy that plane.
The difference is Kamikaze planes have a lot more mass to do damage with and their target is much larger and harder to miss.

