Rheinmetall releases Panther KF51 Main Battle Tank

Most impartial analysts seem to agree that most of the TB2s have been shot down by now. We haven't really seen much from them for months now. At the start, when the Russians were fighting on a massive front and rushed into Ukraine, the TB2 gave them some trouble for sure, but they seem to have adapted to it pretty well. Even Zelensky admitted that the TB2 had failed to change the balance of power on the ground.Drones have a role to play and so do tanks on the modern battlefield. However against a well rounded, layered, saturated air defense network like the Russians have, slow moving, unmanuverable drones without sufficient counter measures will get shot down unless they can reach a critical mass.In a high intensity conflict like Ukraine, with high odds of shootdown, kamikaze drones are probably the best bet. Another thing the Ukraine conflict has proven is that mobile air defense platforms are difficult to destroy, especially when they're being hidden all over the place. Mobile SAMs paired with a network of spotters on the ground with MANPADS can still present problems for even modern fighter jets. Also with GPS guidance and even cheaply made drone like the Russian Orlan-10 providing coordinates, mass artillery strikes can do the job of airstrikes for a very tiny fraction of the price or risk.