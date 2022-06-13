Rheinmetall releases Panther KF51 Main Battle Tank

Looks amazing but my money is still on drones like tb2
I'm sure its a lot cheaper to build a bunch of suicidal anti-tank drones than a tank.
Imagine how even better the Ukrainians would be doing with anti-armor destruction if they had a fleet of top-notch drones.
The tank features the Afghanit (Russian: Афганит) active protection system (APS), which includes a millimeter-wave radar to detect, track, and intercept incoming anti-tank munitions, both kinetic energy penetrators and tandem-charges. Currently, the maximum speed of the interceptable target is 1,700 m/s (Mach 5.0), with projected future increases of up to 3,000 m/s (Mach 8.8).[41] According to news sources, it protects the tank from all sides, however it is not geared towards shooting upwards to defend against top-attack munitions.
Well, I am not a war person but I support Russia so I will speak up for the new Armata tank which has active protection system but it will have to be modified to deal with NATO / Ukrainian suicide drones or those overhyped Erdogan TB290101 drones :
Oh i forgot jammers because thats a new thing
Rheinmetall unveils new heavy Main Battle Tank, the KF51 "Panther"
Tanks are going no where. Only thing which will change is Tank will have very compact Anti Missile systems like Trophy getting added to them. Systems which have enough counter measures to deal with 8 to 10 Javelin like missiles, RPG, and Drone dropped missiles.Looks impressive. Finally western tanks are adopting autoloaders. Notice how the tank has a pretty decent reach off the ground. I still think it will be susceptible to drone strikes, mines, IEDs, not to mention modern ATGMs.
Autoloaders have a lot of disadvantages. 1 less crewman to service the tank (The actual hard thing to do), operate the communication equipment, operate some secondary armament.Looks impressive. Finally western tanks are adopting autoloaders. Notice how the tank has a pretty decent reach off the ground. I still think it will be susceptible to drone strikes, mines, IEDs, not to mention modern ATGMs.
The difference is Kamikaze planes have a lot more mass to do damage with and their target is much larger and harder to miss.This is not a new concept, this is actually going all the way back to WW2 when the Japanese attack us using their Kamikaze. They attack US ship in a high angle so when their plane shot down by AA, the momentum of the plane carry it forward and into the target. And every part of that plane is turning into a weapon and you cannot completely destroy that plane.