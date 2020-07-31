/ Register

  • Saturday, August 1, 2020

Rheinmetall from Germany unveils new Leopard tank MBT with 130mm cannon

Discussion in 'Land Warfare' started by Zarvan, Jul 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM.

  1. Jul 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,190
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,186 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    On July 31, 2020, Rheinmetall broadcasted a video showing its new main battle tank of the Leopard family, fitted with new armor and a 130mm gun. Rheinmetall’s 130 mm smoothbore technology for main battle tanks (MBT) embodies a significant lethality leap in times of more sophisticated protection systems and increasing threats. Combined with a state-of-the-art auto-loader, this system is the latest evolvement in Rheinmetall’s, MBT.
    Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

    [​IMG]
    The new Rheinmetall Leopard MBT with its new armor and 130mm gun (Picture source: screenshot of Rheinmetall's video broadcasted on July 31, 2020)

    Besides a new shape of the hull front and turret, which leads to assume that the armor is also an upgrade of what characterizes the current versions of the Leopard 2, the main feature is the tank’s new 130mm gun. The video released on July 31, 2020, by Rheinmetall is really impressive on this point.

    At Eurosatory 2016, the German company Rheinmetall unveiled its new 130mm/L51 gun to counter new Russian combat vehicles based on the Armata heavy tracked platform. Prompted by initial considerations for a future MBT, Rheinmetall's Weapons and Ammunition division launched a company-financed 130mm demonstrator programme in 2015 to confirm the anticipated significant increase in performance against modern threats.

    The new Rheinmetall 130mm/L51 is a new upgrade component for the Leopard 2 main battle tank. At Eurosatory 2016, Rheinmetall was presenting concepts aiming at enhancing the firepower of present and future main battle tanks.

    This 130mm/L51 weighs (without mounting components) 3 tons, while the current barrel length is 6,630 mm. A Leopard 2 successor would thus be capable of successfully engaging better-protected opponents in duel situations at longer ranges with superior firepower. According to Rheinmetall MBT’s development road map, the gun will also be used in the new Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) being developed by Rheinmetall. Officials from the company sai that the increase of the caliber to 130 mm enhances the gun`s armor-piercing capability by half.

    To complement the new weapon, Rheinmetall is developing a new 130 mm armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) round with elongated rod penetrator, which is supposed to be made of a new tungsten alloy. The new APFSDS round also features a semi-combustible cartridge case and new propellant.

    Rheinmetall is intending to develop a new 130 mm high-explosive air-bursting (HE AB) round that is planned to replace DM11 HE AB round, which is fired by Rheinmetall`s 120 mm L/44 and L/55 tank guns. According to the company`s representatives, both APFSDS and HE ABM rounds will be in high demand on the global arms market. The new gun will be able to eliminate the Russian T-14 Armata MBT and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (HIFV), they pointed out.

    https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...s_new_leopard_tank_mbt_with_130mm_cannon.html
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Jul 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM #2
    Messerschmitt

    Messerschmitt FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    459
    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,006 / -0
    Country:
    Germany
    Location:
    Germany
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jul 31, 2020 at 5:55 PM #3
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,416
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +11 / 4,192 / -5
    Country:
    Jordan
    Location:
    United States
    Needs autoloader right? It would slow down rates of fire because its heavier.
     
  4. Jul 31, 2020 at 5:57 PM #4
    Tipu7

    Tipu7 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,742
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +67 / 11,369 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    O come on. That's Challanger 2 :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM #5
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,397
    Joined:
    May 27, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,836 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Lol, no it is not !!! I dont think we need a Challenger 3 in the UK, it really does not fit in with our defence strategy at all, which is to protect our Islands from invasion by defeating it in the Sea and in the air.

    In our case fo the UK, a large standing army just eats up money and it does not effect any real defence for what we now need as a nation.
     
  6. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM #6
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,416
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +11 / 4,192 / -5
    Country:
    Jordan
    Location:
    United States
    Invasion :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
  7. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:09 PM #7
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,397
    Joined:
    May 27, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,836 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    If the Ruskies roll over the whole of EU, then so be it.... as every little general since the dawn of time knows, crossing the channel is another issue...
     
  8. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:10 PM #8
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,397
    Joined:
    May 27, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,836 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    If the Ruskies roll over the whole of EU, then so be it.... as every little general since the dawn of time knows, crossing the channel is another issue...

    Agree, invasion is far fetched, which is why i see no value in investing in the army, or making new tanks like the Challenger 3..
     
  9. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:12 PM #9
    Philip the Arab

    Philip the Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,416
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +11 / 4,192 / -5
    Country:
    Jordan
    Location:
    United States
    I think a nuclear war will happen long before an invasion.
     
  10. Jul 31, 2020 at 7:14 PM #10
    FuturePAF

    FuturePAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,590
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +15 / 3,063 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    The Royal Navy is looking kind of thin. It’s a good thing the Russians are of limited naval threat. This is the best time to rebuild the British economy by continuing to assimilating of the best talent and trying to win market share as the developing world tries to modernize. international arms sales subsidies arms development and keeps Britain’s military modern. This is the best time to focus on the economy.
     
  11. Jul 31, 2020 at 10:02 PM #11
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,397
    Joined:
    May 27, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,836 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Agree. Our Army looks overstaffed, and our Royal Navy looks way to small right now.

    The Ruskies have a lot of ships. Granted their aircraft carrier is crap, but their submarine force is top notch as are alot of their frigates, corvettes, destroyers.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)