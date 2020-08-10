Latest NewsNew-Tech Magazine - August 4, 2020 RFISee startup unveils long-term radar technology for the automotive industry Home »Latest News» Startup RFISee unveils long-term radar technology for the automotive industry The company's engineers were able to develop a solution based on Phased-Array technology, which is used in innovative military systems such as the F-35 fighter jet and air defense systems against missiles, and bring the sensors to the price level of existing vehicle sensors on the market. The Israeli start-up company RFISee from Raanana, which develops long-term radar technology for the automotive industry, unveils the four-dimensional imaging radar on the world's first chip in Phased-Array technology. The RFISee radar, which operates in all weathers, has proven its ability to detect cars from 500 meters and pedestrians from 200 meters, with an angular resolution higher than one degree. The company's engineers have been able to develop a solution based on Phased-Array technology, which is used in innovative military systems such as the F-35 fighter jet and anti-missile air defense systems and bring the sensors to the price level of existing vehicle sensors on the market. RFISee radar prototypes are already being tested by leading Tier-1 manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry. RFISee technology illustration RFISee's leading team includes Chairman Nissim Hadas, former CEO of Elta and a global radar expert; CEO Dr. Moshe Founder, who has gained extensive experience in introducing deep-tech products to the market; Co-founder and CTO Nir Moore, an expert in radar software and imaging; The co-founder and chief scientist Prof. Eran Sohar, a global expert in CMOS RF chips and the director of business development, Dr. Yitzhak Schoenberg, who managed the growth of a start-up in the field of chips until it became a company with revenues of more than $ 300 million. To date, RFISee developments have been funded by investors Clear Future, Drive, NextGear and the Innovation Authority. The company is planning a capital raising round designed to complete the radar product line, provide product samples to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers by the end of 2021, and establish commercial partnerships. The company currently employs ten people and recruits radar and signal processing algorithms. The market RFISee is targeting is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. According to Yole Research, the global car radar market will reach $ 8.6 billion in 2025, a growth that will reflect an average annual growth rate of 16% between 2015 and 2025. Unlike existing and new types of radars, RFISee's four-dimensional (4D) imaging radar uses a focused and powerful beam based on Phased-Array radar technology. The focused beam created by dozens of transmitters scans the field of view. The receivers ensure a much improved radar image, a better signal-to-noise ratio and a detection range of objects such as cars and pedestrians is six times greater compared to current radars. According to the company, the competitive advantage of the RFISee prototype has already been proven in comprehensive testing. Radar capabilities are designed to prevent the type of accidents that many other radar systems cannot handle, such as the June 1 accident in Taiwan with an autonomous vehicle that collided with a large truck that was overturned on its side, crossing two lanes on the highway. RFISee's radar can detect trucks and other vehicles from hundreds of meters away and allow the driver of an autonomous vehicle to take control or brake automatically and prevent such accidents. The company's radar technology can also be useful in other accident scenarios, leveraging the radar's ability to handle two-way traffic, detecting and separating many pedestrians, identifying road cyclists as well as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control (ACC) on highways. Moshe Founder, CEO of RFISee, said: “Our groundbreaking four-dimensional imaging radar, designed for all weathers and miniaturized into a single chip, is set to change the rules of the game in the global car radar market. Today's car radars typically provide low resolution and limited detection range. Our ability to combine long range, high resolution and a high level of accuracy can enable the automotive industry to achieve its goal of closely integrating camera and radar sensors. ” Founder added: “Fusion of the data from the sensors provided by RFISee will allow effective AI layers to be added to the combined radar and camera data. As a result, both car manufacturers and drivers will benefit from critical improvements in safety and accident prevention, and will receive effective action in conditions of poor visibility and a higher level of automation in vehicles. ” https://www.new-techonline.com/2020/08/הסטארט-אפ-rfisee-חושף-טכנולוגיית-רדאר-לטווח/ translted by google