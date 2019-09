Revolutionary Waste Management System To Be Introduced Under PM Khan’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan Movement’

Sanitation market is going to create job opportunities for the private sector.

The government is creating job opportunities for the private sector, organizations, and stakeholders through the sanitation market.

90 pc of water in dumped untreated into watercourses.

A new era of transport electric Vehicle has been prepared and sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Clean Green Index