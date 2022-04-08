What's new

Revolution

Jf-17 block 3

Pakistan has been enslaved once again.
Only another war for independence and grand revolution can change the corrupt system and free us.
You can’t win in a system designed to suppress you and enslave you.
Only a revolution can solve our issues.
Blood will be spilled because nothing comes easy. Even our Turkish brothers gave their blood the night their military tried to do a coup against Erdogan.

Thread might get deleted and I might get banned but as a Pakistani citizen it’s my fardh to think about Pakistans future.
CD8B9DFF-5090-43FE-BB4D-C75FDC006982.jpeg

Last time I made a thread on exposing traitors it was deleted 🤷🏻‍♂️
 

