Pakistan has been enslaved once again.
Only another war for independence and grand revolution can change the corrupt system and free us.
You can’t win in a system designed to suppress you and enslave you.
Only a revolution can solve our issues.
Blood will be spilled because nothing comes easy. Even our Turkish brothers gave their blood the night their military tried to do a coup against Erdogan.
Thread might get deleted and I might get banned but as a Pakistani citizen it’s my fardh to think about Pakistans future.
Last time I made a thread on exposing traitors it was deleted
