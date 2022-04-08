Pakistan has been enslaved once again.Only another war for independence and grand revolution can change the corrupt system and free us.You can’t win in a system designed to suppress you and enslave you.Only a revolution can solve our issues.Blood will be spilled because nothing comes easy. Even our Turkish brothers gave their blood the night their military tried to do a coup against Erdogan.Thread might get deleted and I might get banned but as a Pakistani citizen it’s my fardh to think about Pakistans future.Last time I made a thread on exposing traitors it was deleted