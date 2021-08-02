Revoking gold medals? Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium

beijingwalker
By Reuters Staff
AUGUST 2, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) - Chinese gold medallists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony on Monday, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.
The duo wore the badges, commonplace in China for half a century but a potential breach of Article 50 of the Olympic charter, after retaining the women’s cycling team sprint title at the Izu Velodrome.
The International Olympic Committee last month relaxed Article 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee, on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.
Politics on the podium are still banned, however.
The IOC has been contacted for comment.
