Revoking gold medals? Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium

Tokyo 2020 Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's Team Sprint-Medal Ceremony-Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan-August 2, 2021.Gold medalist Chinese Bao Shanju and Chinese Chong Tian Si celebrate REUTERS / Matthew Children August 2, 2021

August 2 2021Japan, Izu (Reuters) -Chinese team sprinter won the first gold medal in the Olympic track cycling program as the Coral and Zhong Tianshi won the Izu Velodrome on Monday.The duo broke the world record in the first round, slightly slower in the final, but enough to defeat Germany and maintain the title.If the opening track day was to go by fans who were allowed to enter the venue, the only indoor arena in the Olympics that would allow it would be a treat.The situation on the fast track has been reported by the riders, and the trackers of the German women’s team have also set world records, erasing the British mark from Rio five years ago.The women’s team sprint final was a showdown between Olympic champion China and world champion Germany with Emma Hinze and Rhea Friedrich in tandem.The Chinese surpassed it in 0.085 seconds.For Chung, who won the Rio title at Gong Jinjie, it was the second consecutive Olympic gold medal.“I’ve had a lot of problems over the last few years and it feels great. It’s amazing to me because everything was a problem,” Zhong said, referring to a knee injury. I told the group.“When I entered the final, I said’Just do it’.”