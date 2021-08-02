What's new

Revoking gold medals? Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium

Revoking gold medals? Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium
By Reuters Staff
AUGUST 2, 2021

N7KFJRHG7NJPPOQTZCQVD7543I.jpg

WWVSCXEZNJJCHKPJNHB25RFD6A.jpg

TOKYO (Reuters) - Chinese gold medallists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony on Monday, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

The duo wore the badges, commonplace in China for half a century but a potential breach of Article 50 of the Olympic charter, after retaining the women’s cycling team sprint title at the Izu Velodrome.

The International Olympic Committee last month relaxed Article 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee, on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

Politics on the podium are still banned, however.

The IOC has been contacted for comment.

微信图片_20210802224659.png


LMAO the desperation of these vile Anglo rodents is an amazing sight. They are petrified of the rise of China. Petrified that their days of white supremacy are ending.
 
Olympics-Cycling-World record, Chinese gold as a truck begins with a bang
August 2 2021




Japan, Izu (Reuters) -Chinese team sprinter won the first gold medal in the Olympic track cycling program as the Coral and Zhong Tianshi won the Izu Velodrome on Monday.


The duo broke the world record in the first round, slightly slower in the final, but enough to defeat Germany and maintain the title.

If the opening track day was to go by fans who were allowed to enter the venue, the only indoor arena in the Olympics that would allow it would be a treat.

The situation on the fast track has been reported by the riders, and the trackers of the German women’s team have also set world records, erasing the British mark from Rio five years ago.

The women’s team sprint final was a showdown between Olympic champion China and world champion Germany with Emma Hinze and Rhea Friedrich in tandem.

The Chinese surpassed it in 0.085 seconds.

For Chung, who won the Rio title at Gong Jinjie, it was the second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

“I’ve had a lot of problems over the last few years and it feels great. It’s amazing to me because everything was a problem,” Zhong said, referring to a knee injury. I told the group.

“When I entered the final, I said’Just do it’.”

