Reviving Pakistani Cinema

Pakistans film industry can never ever revive with Urdu films, it'll start with decent quality, Punjabi, pashto, sindhi movies



Cause these languages face no competition from anywhere, Urdu faces direct competition with Bollywood and it's unfair on our filmmakers to compete with that



With decent quality local language films, we'll see more Cinemas popping up



When those Cinemas start popping up , than start making Urdu films cause you'll have infrastructure to release the film and make money



You release Urdu film's now with barely any cinemas, outside of patriotic reasons you offer me nothing but a worse off version of Bollywood

And I'd rather go watch Bollywood or watch Netflix



With local language Cinema, there's no such issue, make a comedy Punjabi movie, everyone would go watch it cause you're not facing competition from anyone really



Same with Balochi, Pashto, Sindhi movies, there's no competition , it's free for all and a unique genre



Most Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhis of the world live in Pakistan, growing these industries will have a side benefit of soft power in our neighboring regions, that's a side benefit not the main point



Urdu film's can grow on the back of local language films not the other way around, if we keep trying this failed strategy, industry will never grow



2- you have to follow the Iranian movie making route or to some extent ("some") Pakistani dramas route



Good, unique, catchy storyline, like bol or even the recent joyland film



Too much censorship in this competitive field is unfair on our filmmakers, calm down on censorship and let film makers experiment



We can never compete with budget nor audiences, what we can compete on is storyline, film making



Too much censorship and overtime no one would dare make something unique



The problem with censorship is that if you control the subject as taboo(instead of issuing ratings and basically control who is allowed in cinemas) is that you don’t “solve” the problem.Urdu cinema is in a form of revival but the impact of art films is reduced due to general public idiocy borne out of consumerism.Much like fast food people prefer slapstick and item numbers in movies because that satisfies their instant gratification monkey. There is also a lack of education in Pakistan in general which means cinema will still resonate more with Haseena Atim bumb before it resonates with some serious social film(although exceptions by Shoaib Mansoor and others do exist)Same reason that despite its very erudite and powerful satire on Pakistani society and politics, Anwar Maqsoods loose talk did not get as many views as slapstick street comics in Azizi or others.Because Joyland exists you can address the issues facing that community of people and instead of resorting to violence introduce counseling and opportunities.The flip side of it is that by pushing art to the side and focusing on commercialization you will end up with the trash that comes out of Bollywood like cookie cutter item numbers and stories with the occasional masterpiece (that also has to have the song and dance item to be relevant).There are always people who for attention and their need for recognition as “unique” will promote indecency as “art” which in general can be shunned by simply not giving any incentive to services to work for it.A skit by Key & Peele is one I find most relevant to the LGBTQ madness going on today. Because at the end - people can live their lives, but when you try to shove your views in everyone’s face in order to somehow get recognition it will only invite backlash.