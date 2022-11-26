Reviving Pakistani Cinema

Maula Jatt
Quit Urdu films for the time being
Pakistans film industry can never ever revive with Urdu films, it'll start with decent quality, Punjabi, pashto, sindhi movies
Cause these languages face no competition from anywhere, Urdu faces direct competition with Bollywood and it's unfair on our filmmakers to compete with that
With decent quality local language films, we'll see more Cinemas popping up
When those Cinemas start popping up , than start making Urdu films cause you'll have infrastructure to release the film and make money
You release Urdu film's now with barely any cinemas, outside of patriotic reasons you offer me nothing but a worse off version of Bollywood
And I'd rather go watch Bollywood or watch Netflix
With local language Cinema, there's no such issue, make a comedy Punjabi movie, everyone would go watch it cause you're not facing competition from anyone really
Same with Balochi, Pashto, Sindhi movies, there's no competition , it's free for all and a unique genre
Most Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhis of the world live in Pakistan, growing these industries will have a side benefit of soft power in our neighboring regions, that's a side benefit not the main point
Urdu film's can grow on the back of local language films not the other way around, if we keep trying this failed strategy, industry will never grow
2- you have to follow the Iranian movie making route or to some extent ("some") Pakistani dramas route
Good, unique, catchy storyline, like bol or even the recent joyland film
Too much censorship in this competitive field is unfair on our filmmakers, calm down on censorship and let film makers experiment
We can never compete with budget nor audiences, what we can compete on is storyline, film making
Too much censorship and overtime no one would dare make something unique
