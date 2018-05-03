Revisiting Pakistan and U.S. Historic Defence Ties ​

Pakistan and United States cooperation dates back to early years of Cold War, just a few years after Pakistan gained independence from British Rule in 1947. Pakistan signed SEATO and CENTO alliances but was retreated from the treaties after failing to get much help from them during its wars with India in 1965 and 1971 respectively. Nevertheless, United States provided Pakistan much needed military equipment under bilateral relationship and trained Pakistan Armed Forces while getting itself bases to carry out surveillance against Soviet Union.History is evident that relations between to two countries flourish during military rule inside Pakistan. The country not only got majority of funds for civilian projects under dictatorship, which are reaping fruits till this day, but United States also provided fighter aircrafts, battleships, weapons, ammunition, and training to special forces of all three armed forces. Both nations’ premier intelligence agencies- CIA and ISI- developed great working partnership, which later was apparent when Afghanistan was over-run by Soviet Union in 1977.Under Operation Cycle, United States along with the help of its allies provided funds, weapons and ammunitions to maintain the entire infrastructure inside Afghanistan and Pakistan to the, which were trained and handled by Pakistan’s ISI. A cumulative sum of $20 billion was transferred in the decade long campaign. This assistance eventually led to the dis-integration of Soviet Union. The following years saw United States roll back all of its support and even introduced sanctions on Pakistan, due to covert nuclear program of the South Asian country.The military embargo resulted in halting deliveries of U.S built F-16s for which Pakistan had already paid; alongside charging fees for storage of the aircrafts at AMARC, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, located inside the Arizona Desert. In 1998, despite U.S. offers of billions of dollars in addition to sale of military equipment, Pakistan went ahead in following its Eastern Neighbor, India, in carrying out nuclear tests at Chagai, Balochistan. Sanctions continued during the Kargil conflict in 1999 and were only lifted in 2001 when Pakistan joined the Global War On Terrorism spearheaded by U.S. President George W. Bush after September 11 terror attacks.Pakistan collaborated with United States and handed hundreds of suspected militants hiding inside its territory. It also gave access to bases for operations and provided key intelligence to all NATO countries related to Afghanistan-Pakistan region. Pakistan’s univocal cooperation in counter-terrorism resulted in it earning the title of ‘Major Non-NATO ally’ in 2004, which it still holds to this date. America provided arms worth billions of dollars, and also granted around a $100 million in training, supporting infrastructure and equipment to safeguard Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.After comprehensive exchanges continuing in the following years, Pakistan was able to satisfy all apprehensions regarding the security of its nuclear program. United States also helped Pakistan in the aftermath of 2005 earthquakes in Pakistan by redirecting helicopters and troops from Afghanistan. It also distributed aid to the devastated areas.2011 was a terrible year for US-PAK relations. The relationship nosedived and the plunge occurred when an American spy Ramond Davis got caught up in an incident. Shortly after, Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, was found and killed in an exclusive U.S dreaded SEAL Team 6 operation at the outskirts of Abbottabad, a home city of historic Pakistan Military Academy, PMA Kakul. To make matters worse, on 26th November 2011, 24 out of some 40 soldiers at a remote check post located at Salala village bordering Kunar province of Afghanistan were fired by US-led NATO forces opened fire at them.The roller-coaster ride in the relationship continues till date. America has tried all tricks up its sleeve from carrot & stick approach to sanctions; however, Pakistan doesn’t seem to blink. Donald Trump fed up with the frustrated situation suspended all military aid to Pakistan which includes assistance in the form of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) among other forms of aid totaling in billions of dollars. Despite the strong hammer, U.S. revised some of its decision and reinstated a military training program citing it being in its national interest. The love-hate bond between the two countries will keep on appearing in public.Pakistan borders Iran, Afghanistan, China and India; all nations are subjects of U.S. deep interest. It also has a vast missile program while it has shied away from signing NPT. U.S. has played a constructive role in curbing threats initiating from by Pakistan from targeting militants to cooperating in Anti-Narcotic actions. Pakistan still flies Lockheed Martin F-16s and preferred to fire Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM at hostile aircraft rather than utilizing Chinese missiles from its jointly produced Sino –Pak JF- 17 Thunder fighter jet, during the Operation “Swift Retort”, where it took an Indian pilot into custody. Most of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staffs and also the Chiefs of its sister services have studied in western military institutes. Pakistan and United States might not see eye to eye on many issues but they both have vital interests to continue collaborating and tying up the alliance, no matter how fragile it might be.Today, Pakistan has bet on CPEC, the flagship project of China’s BRI initiative. The rivalry between United States and China means Pakistan has to tread very carefully and has a chance to once again play as mediator between the two largest economies as it did in the past; where it facilitated President Richardvisit to Communistto meet Chairman Mao, which led to opening up of China to the world. With the planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, United States now has the opportunity to boost ties with Pakistan by shifting focus from counter-terrorism lens to furthering economic and cultural ties. America is Pakistan’s biggest export market and both countries converge on issues like climate change. It also has the chance to re-engage its military commitments and balance the import of Chinese equipment by offering its ally sophisticated defensive equipment, which Pakistan can utilize to preserve its military parity against its arch-rival, India. As conflicts continue to wreak havoc around the globe, nations need to unite and work together in order to face the future.