Reviewed the footage of terrorist attack on Paramilitary Camp in Balochistan in May this year

1) We laud the courage of these Jawans who fought valiantly against these BLA khwarij. One jawan had 4 militants standing in front of him, Gun blazing, grenade going off. He fought bravely to the last bullet & his last fire killed BLA militant. These BLA terrorist were so helpless in front of this one Lion that they had to throw a grenade to take him down.



2) Another son of soil defended this motherland bravely.BLA fired RPGs, lodged grenades & aimed small arms fire at him at close range, but he did not go down with ease. He fought and pushed them back. Finally one grenade landed close to this soul and he took his last breadth



3) BLA dogs attempted to rush the camp but were pushed back by the valiant jawans of FC. Handful of jawans had pinned down the Khawarij and made them run back tail b/w their leg. Finally pack of jackals rushed to attack the Lions.



4) This entire charade of BLA terrorists would have ended if Security Forces had air support in time. Militants had no discipline no courage. One AGM from air support would have wiped off the filth from face of the earth.These BLA terrorists were no fighters they were incompetent cowards who unloaded proof of their own incomptence