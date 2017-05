Imagine: a Rs2.1 trillion election purse means Rs40,000 for each and every Pakistani voter. Imagine: a Rs2.1 trillion election purse means Rs150,000 for each and every Pakistani voter who voted for PML-N in 2013. Imagine: a Rs2.1 trillion election purse means Rs75,000 for each and every family that lives in Pakistan. Who can beat that?



The single largest expense item in Budget 2017-18 is the Rs2.1 trillion PSDP. Of the Rs2.1 trillion, 70 percent goes into ‘steel and cement’ projects, 20 percent into the buying of vehicles and a mere 6 percent into human capital (other: 4 percent). Of the Rs2.1 trillion, estimates on how much leaks out in the form of corrupt practices ranges from a low of Rs200 billion to a high of Rs600 billion.

Click to expand...