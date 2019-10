It was force target set by IMF

In reality if theh acheive 90% it will be miracle and would mean some meaningful work was done

That would also mean that fiscak deficit wont run amoke as it did last yr(due to interest hike)



Still reforms are much slower than expected as its highly unpopular and huge resistant is faced be it health education taxation ...you name it..people are ready to kill/die to preserve the old ways

Click to expand...