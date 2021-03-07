imadul said:



Revenge of Pakistan



This day in December is the 44th year, 11th month and 16 day anniversary of the Fall of Dhaka. A day that still bleeds, sometimes openly but most of the time in the quiet and cold darkness of one’s own stony soul.



Lots of laments, proverbs, and odes have been written about the fallen city and the shamed nation by the vanquishers, euphoric enemies, and vain citizenry of the dead and birthing country, but mine is a ballad woven with deathly notes descended from the past.



If my anguished soul could rise up and ascended the heavenly stairs, it could have read it, inscribed in fiery letters, from The Preserved Tablet, “Why thou broketh the third land which I had maketh by My Own Hands”.



The country that was given to spread peace, tranquility and justice, was broken on the behest of Them; Friends, Foes and Allies alike but more by the hands of I, You, Us; the Lovers.



This is the deathly story of “Them” and “Lovers”.



We start from the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bengal Muslim League who became Bongobondhu of Bangladesh.



December 7, 1971 – First General Elections in Pakistan. Awami League get majority in East Pakistan and ZA Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s party gets majority in West Pakistan



March 1, 1971 – President General Yahya Khan postponed meeting of National Assembly. Long Night of Sorrow began, riots broke out in East Pakistan.



March 25, 1971 – tri lateral talks between Yahya, Mujib and Bhutto failed, Sheikh Mujib arrested.



March 26, 1971 and March 27, 1971, M A Hannan and Major Ziaur Rahman declared an independent Bangladesh



Riots, mayhem, killing, all hell broke loose



March 26, 1971 – Pakistan Army launches, Operation Search Light”



Flowing blood pools, and death of truth ensue



Claims made 300,000 Bengalis Killed, some claimed 3 million Bengalis killed.



Famed Bengali Journalist Sharmila Bose gives figures of 50,000 to 100,000 killed Bengalis and non-Bengalis together in her book: Dead Reckoning: Memoirs of the 1971 Bangladesh War.



Indian General Sam Manekshaw who lead Indian army in 1971 in his book titled "Soldiering With Dignity" admitted to recruiting 80,000 Hindus to create Mukti Bahini dressed themselves up in Pakistani army uniforms and killed, raped and pillaged large numbers of civilians in East Pakistan



March 31, 1971 – The Enemy moves to give ‘A People’s Credit” to a mutiny sponsored by her - Indian Parliament passed resolution in support of the People of Bengal



November 21, 1971 – Mukti Bahini launched offensive in East Pakistan

December 4, 1971 – India launched full scale attack on East Pakistan

December 16, 1971 – outnumbered, out gunned, pincered, and abused Pak Army surrenders by the order of West Pakistan High Command



Cobra stung the nightingale under the wild roses, You were not hurt, you don’t mind



Jan 12, 1971 – Sheikh Mujib became first PM of Bangladesh



3 YEARS 7 MONTHS 14 DAYS Later, Maimed Soul of Pakistan moves in to take First Revenge



Fast forward to August 15, 1975 – Sheikh Mujib’s own BD troops moved in to PM’s residence at 32 Dhanmandi and killed Bangobondhu, his wife, Fazilatunnisa, three sons, Sheikh Kamal and wife Sultana Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and wife Rosy Jamal, ten year old Sheikh Russel, and brother Sheikh Nasser.



Another group of soldiers killed nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife. Yet another group gunned down



Two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were in Germany away from harm’s way. Hasina has to play her role to become BD’s Prime Minster. Her fate yet to be unfolded.



Four of the founding leaders of the Awami League, first Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tajuddin Ahmed, former Prime Minister Mansur Ali, former Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, and former Home Minister A. H. M. Qamaruzzaman, were arrested. Three months later, on 3 November 1975, they were murdered in Dhaka Central Jail.



7 YEARS 3 MONTHS 3 DAYS later, Limping Pakistan moves in with a rope…Second Revenge



Flashback, December 20, 1971 - ZA Bhutto assumed the role of first Civilian CMLA and President of Pakistan



April 4, 1979 – ZA Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail Rawalpindi on the murder charges of Nawab Ahmed Raza Qasuri. Court proceedings were flawed, but ZA Bhutto had a greater accomplice’s hand in the chopping of Pakistan. He could have worked to save Pakistan from being cut into half but he chose not to. He could have worked to reach to a political consensus, but a great leader has to die because of his lust of power. His soul will witness more….



I need to quicken my pace, my patience failing me, moving to third name in the chopping list…A Progeny from The Culprit’s House to be Wiped Out, and then another



8 YEARS 6 MONTHS 22 DAYS later and Counting



June 23, 1980 – Sanjay Gandhi, heir apparent of Mrs. Indra Gandhi dies in a place crash; Iron Lady has yet to see the execution of another character…..her turn is fast approaching



I declare an Independent Bangladesh….but you also declare your condemnation



9 YEARS 5 MONTHS 29 DAYS have passed and I have more work to do…



May 30, 1981 – General Ziaur Rahman assassinated in another bloody coup. General Ziaur Rahman became pro-Pakistan, but justice has to be served for his taking part in the dismemberment of Pakistan



Today we have sunken Two Nation Theory in Bay of Bengal…Maybe not….



But your first son, remaining from the two , Rajeeve will also be certainly blown away and ashes will be thrown to Yamuna, passing to Ganges as it empty out its unholy burden in the brackish waters of the Bay of Bengal



12 YEARS 10 MONTHS 30 DAYS Later – Merely A Second by Cosmic Reckoning



October 31, 1984 – Death of the Iron Lady, Indira Gandhi assassinated by own bodyguards



But why so? An enemy does what it does best! To strike when opportunity presents. The reason Pakistan took its revenge on Indira Gandhi, she used illicit, immoral, and unfair machinations to destroy a land which was created in the name of Taiba.



Other progeny will be wiped out….



ZA Bhutto’s role in not acting to save Pakistan will go deep…



13 YEARS 7 MONTHS 17 DAYS After



July 18, 1985 – Shahnawaz Bhutto dies in a France hotel under mysterious circumstances. Shahnawaz has blinded himself and formed Alzulfiqar terrorist organization to take revenge on Pakistan, not knowing that it was Pakistan who was dispensing a justice for an unending sin committed from 1970 to 1971.



I will put my head on your feet and take you down, down, down; I will end the dynasty



19 YEARS 5 MONTHS 20 DAYS are now passed…



May 21, 1991 – Rajeev Gandhi killed by a bomb laden girl, the seemingly devoted teen ager bend down to touch the feet of the god; the god was no more there to plan another brass tacks.



First dynasty wiped out, second will surely be on the death path



Eli, Eli, Lama Sabachthani?



O, my father’s daughter, why has though forsaken me?



It is after 24 YEARS 9 MONTHS 19 DAYS



September 20, 1996 – Mir Murtuza Bhutto was killed during a police encounter during the reign of his own sister – eyes open, sight shut, I don’t see anything!!!



Chapter closing for the second Dynasty….



36 YEARS and 26 DAYS after, I am nearing my quest, but not yet



December 27, 2007 – Two time Prime Minster, Benazir Bhutto assassinated by suspected TTP terrorists.





For indeed, it is not eyes that are blinded, but blinded are the hearts which are within the chests.



You were given the crown two times and you conspired to get it for a third time singing ballads of martyrdoms, you close upon yourself the justice of the Ancient One, you call for punishment in haste.



Had You Understood the Revenge of the Land, that….it is Justice Which is Taking its Course, You Would Have Paused for Few Moments and if you had Tried to Look Inward in Your Soul And Outwards to the Heavens, You Would Have Found Out, When No One Stirs a Finger, Pakistan Takes Revenge by itself. You Should Have Stopped to Use the Death of The Papa as a ploy To Win Another Term and Keep Ridiculing The Just One.



The deathly story does not end here…



38 YEARS 1 MONTHS 27 DAYS after…



January 28, 2010 - August 15, 1975 - Mujib Coup plotters

Major (Rtd.) Bazlul Huda,

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd.) Mohiuddin Ahmed,

Major (Rtd.) A.K.M. Mohiuddin Ahmed,

Colonel (Rtd.) Syed Faruque Rahman and

Colonel (Rtd.) Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan were executed.



Did they took part in fighting against the country to which their souls have sworn a pact of allegiance; I think so?



Fate Watching the Last Survivor of the Deathly Story



you forgot to add how Bhuttos grandsons bilwal and zulfi jr. were turned into faggots..It was all setup how to expose them to such lifestyle. That was also a revenge in a wayBut the biggest revenge was helping Afghans defeat USSR ultimately leading to its collapse..thats the sweetest form of victory..And indias fate is similar to that of USSR.. stay tuned..Bro this was revenge of the one supreme almighty Allah not Pakistan....