Revelation of only one certified cardiac doctor for whole of K-P shocks SC

Apex court angered over CEO K-P healthcare commission; inquires how 4,615 heart procedures performed last year



During a hearing regarding substandard stents at the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday it was revealed that there was only one certified cardiac doctor in the whole of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.
The apex court expressed anger over the chief executive officer (CEO) of K-P provincial healthcare commission.
“It is shocking to have only one certified cardiac doctor in the entire KP province,” the chief justice remarked.

The CJP then inquired about how 4,615 heart procedures were performed in K-P in the last one year with just a single certified cardiac doctor.

Expressing his frustration, the top judge stated that the healthcare CEO should resign from his position.
Also present at the hearing, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission informed the court that Punjab has a total of 40 certified cardiologists. To this the CJP replied that there should be 40 certified doctors in Lahore alone.
Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi maintained that the issue of heart disease has turned into a business and is out of the hands of professional doctors.

Regarding the substandard quality of stents, Dr Azhar Kayani stated that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) did not approve the stents approved by the National Interventional Cardiology Board (NICB).

“Substandard stents are being administered to patients instead of the NICB approved ones,” he added.
The court further maintained that unregistered and unqualified doctors should not be allowed to perform surgery.

“Any negligence in this regard will be the responsibility of the concerned healthcare commission,” the court maintained.
The SC also ordered Sindh and Balochistan provincial healthcare commissions to submit a report regarding stents.

The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that PTI has been ruling for last 8 years, has only one certified cardiac doctor!! There were 4615 cardiac treatments conducted in KP last year. Who carried them out if not specialists??

Imagine leaving your loved ones at the mercy of un-certified doctors. This is downright criminal!
 
I wouldn't be surprised to find same situation in Punjab or Sindh.. but thing to know is that many doctors in Pakistan are uncertified and problem lies with mafias and decades of corruption not just 8 years..
 
Dont u worry, KPK has sehat insaaf card available for all. So they are insured and going to private hospital for treatment.

They dont go to london for eid and checkup and are concerned about actual facilities to people rather than fancy ribbon cutting ceremony.
 
This is not only about the government sector hospitals no other than one in private sector is certified cardiac doctor also.
Punjab has 40 and Sindh would have more certified cardiac doctors.
 
It's always funny when patwaris talk about healthcare... Forgetting that in thirty year rule their abus couldn't build one hospital in Punjab where they themselves feel comfortable going, instead they have to run to London.
 
I do not think that's true, must be some discrepancy in the certification process.

Even for Punjab 40 is not accurate, hundreds of cardiologists and a decent number of cardiac surgeons pass FCPS part 2 each year all over Pakistan.

The numbers are not true.

No you don't have to worry about un certified cardiologists in governemnt hospitals or for that matter majority of private hospitals. All of them are registered with PMDC, and PMDC is a very credible organization.
 
didn't they change the certification process in 2019?

the move was appreciated as a worthy initiative to ensure quality over quantity. the celebrations may last a day or two but process takes much longer.
Nice argument.

Since they have insurance, you can employ any Mengele Institute pass out on them.

Classic socialism right?
 
It's a certification issue not qualification that's for sure, that is a different thing.
It's basically doctors don't go for certifications unless it is mandatory by their employer etc. As soon as they stop them from practicing or in this case performing a procedure without certification they will all get certified.
 
