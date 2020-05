If I've learned anything from politics, it's the old proverb that goes "what happens to us stems from us" (از ماست که بر ماست). The Middle East is a cesspool because our previous generations used to be naive. Things are changing for the better though. Iraq will return to a normal situation in future decades. It takes time, but you can hope for future generations to be smarter and understand the rules of the game better. Even if this parliament goes today, another one will come which won't be much different because our previous generations weren't really bright and they are our politicians now.

Click to expand...