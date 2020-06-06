What's new

Revealed PAF Had Evaluated The Gripen

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,064
164
122,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Watching the footage of the latest interview of AVM Shahid Latif , I couldn't help noticing one of his pictures displayed prominently in his library. Being a former director of the JF-17 project, i thought he must be standing in front of a JF-17 Bravo, but since he appeared young in that image so a little scrutiny revealed that he was actually posing in front of a dual seat Saab JAS 39 Gripen .
Although rumours had been circulating that after America had placed Pakistan under sanctions and embargoed the delivery of further F-16s, the PAF went about hunting for another Western fighter aircraft including the EF Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and Mirage-2000 and Saab Gripen. Although images of all the latter with PAF pilots have appeared on various sites but none with Gripen. It's also interesting to note that one of the PAF F-16 pioneer was sent to evaluate the Swedish aircraft.


latif.png

@SQ8 @Raider 21 @Hodor @Irfan Baloch @HRK @The Eagle
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,404
10
13,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Watching the footage of the latest interview of AVM Shahid Latif , I couldn't help noticing one of his pictures displayed prominently in his library. Being a former director of the JF-17 project, i thought he must be standing in front of a JF-17 Bravo, but since he appeared young in that image so a little scrutiny revealed that he was actually posing in front of a dual seat Saab JAS 39 Gripen .
Although rumours had been circulating that after America had placed Pakistan under sanctions and embargoed the delivery of further F-16s, the PAF went about hunting for another Western fighter aircraft including the EF Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and Mirage-2000 and Saab Gripen. Although images of all the latter with PAF pilots have appeared on various sites but none with Gripen. It's also interesting to note that one of the PAF F-16 pioneer was sent to evaluate the Swedish aircraft.


View attachment 719219
@SQ8 @Raider 21 @Hodor @Irfan Baloch @HRK @The Eagle
Click to expand...
I remeber cabinet approving a possible deal after in 2005 bush saying no..
But then all of sudden he said yes..why because they didnt want the deal tl go through
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,064
164
122,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ziaulislam said:
I remeber cabinet approving a possible deal after in 2005 bush saying no..
But then all of sudden he said yes..why because they didnt want the deal tl go through
Click to expand...
I believe the PAF dropped the idea since the Gripen contains American parts and can technically come under US sanctions.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
367
0
470
Country
United States
Location
United States
I know it wouldn't serve any purpose to explore this topic, but just out of curiosity, could we have asked saab for a non Americanized version of gripen, or that would have pushed it beyond our budget?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft – Time To Get Act Right India
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Zapper
Zapper
Khaqan Humayun
  • Locked
Future of PAF Pakistan is Saab JAS and J11B.
2 3
Replies
37
Views
6K
slapshot
slapshot
fatman17
  • Sticky
Air-To-Air Missiles | Command of the air.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
88K
fatman17
fatman17
batmannow
  • Locked
WHAT IT TAKES technly, TO MAKE a J-11b (a modifyied FLANKER), TO TAKE ON MKI!
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
13K
batmannow
batmannow

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom