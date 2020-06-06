Revealed PAF Had Evaluated The Gripen

Watching the footage of the latest interview of AVM Shahid Latif , I couldn't help noticing one of his pictures displayed prominently in his library. Being a former director of the JF-17 project, i thought he must be standing in front of a JF-17 Bravo, but since he appeared young in that image so a little scrutiny revealed that he was actually posing in front of a dual seat Saab JAS 39 Gripen .Although rumours had been circulating that after America had placed Pakistan under sanctions and embargoed the delivery of further F-16s, the PAF went about hunting for another Western fighter aircraft including the EF Typhoon, Dassault Rafale and Mirage-2000 and Saab Gripen. Although images of all the latter with PAF pilots have appeared on various sites but none with Gripen. It's also interesting to note that one of the PAF F-16 pioneer was sent to evaluate the Swedish aircraft.